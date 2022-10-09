Fromer state AG argues legal system is broken

Ernie Preate

 By The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette

WILLIAMSPORT — Ernie Preate had it all — power, prestige and a political career that seemed headed for higher offices. But that all ended when he was sent to prison for mail fraud for accepting illegal campaign donations.

Preate began his life in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the son of a successful lawyer. He attended public school in the lower grades and then moved to a private prep school. He graduated from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and then the University of Pennsylvania Law School in Philadelphia.

