LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its December support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. The topic will be Family Matters Surrounding Bariatrics, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, meeting virtually. A link is available by calling 570-768-3200 or visiting www.evanhospital.com.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.
