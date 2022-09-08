Haas foundation donates to Baja program

WILLIAMSPORT — The Gene Haas Foundation is donating $30,000 to benefit automated manufacturing and machining students at Pennsylvania College of Technology in the 2022-2023 academic year.
The donation reserves $27,500 in scholarship support for students in the automated manufacturing and machining cluster of academic majors and another $2,500 for the college’s Baja SAE team, which won consecutive endurance races in prestigious national competitions in May and June with its off-road vehicle.
To be eligible for selection as a Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship recipient, a student must be enrolled full time in manufacturing engineering technology, machine tool technology or automated manufacturing technology; demonstrate financial need; be a first-year or returning student; and have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Scholarship awards are $2,500 each and can be used for tuition, books and other programmatic requirements. The nonrenewable scholarship award is made in the fall.
The Gene Haas Foundation, established in 1999 by the owner of Haas Automation Inc., has partnered with Penn College to provide scholarship awards since 2003. The company is a Visionary Society member ($100,000-$499,999) on the college’s Donor Wall.
“We are most grateful for this continued partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director. “The machining industry is a strong and viable career option for students, and the Gene Haas Foundation is helping our tomorrow makers achieve their goals with a degree from Penn College.”
“The mission of the Gene Haas Foundation is to introduce young people to careers in manufacturing and improve the pathway by providing students with resources and impactful experiences,” said Kathy Looman, director of education and Gene Haas Centers naming grants, Gene Haas Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with Penn College to help students achieve their career aspirations through scholarship funds and Baja SAE Club support. We strongly believe in the value of CTE education to transform lives, enhance a workforce and sustain an important industry that is fundamental to our nation.”
