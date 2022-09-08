Haas foundation donates to Baja program

Haas Factory Outlet representative Ken Wawrzyniak, sales engineer, joins Pennsylvania College of Technology representatives in the college’s Automated Manufacturing Lab to celebrate a donation from the Gene Haas Foundation. From left, Richard K. Hendricks Jr., instructor of machine tool technology/automated manufacturing; Chris S. Macdonald, corporate relations officer; Wawrzyniak; and students Jason M. Stringfellow, of Jersey Shore; Nathan A. Rivera, of Temple; Jacob P. Eames, of Schwenksville; and Austin S. Hoke, of Thomasville. All of the students are enrolled in manufacturing engineering technology except for Rivera, who is in automated manufacturing technology.

 Provided by Jennifer A. Cline/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — The Gene Haas Foundation is donating $30,000 to benefit automated manufacturing and machining students at Pennsylvania College of Technology in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The donation reserves $27,500 in scholarship support for students in the automated manufacturing and machining cluster of academic majors and another $2,500 for the college’s Baja SAE team, which won consecutive endurance races in prestigious national competitions in May and June with its off-road vehicle.

