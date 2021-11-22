TURBOTVILLE - PennDOT announced Monday afternoon that work on the Eighth Street bridge in Delaware Township has concluded and the roadway is open once again.
The $8.9-million project included replacement of the bridge over I-180 and the milling and resurfacing of the interstate between Route 54 and I-80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
