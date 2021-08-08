SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts has announced its schedule of upcoming fundraisers and activities.
A fundraising yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at 134 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
The following meet and greets will be held: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pet Supplies Plus, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Milton Harvest Festival; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Selinsgrove Market Street Festival, Selinsgrove.
The organization's 12th annual golf tournament will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, at th e Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.
A doggie dive will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg.
For information on Mostly Mutts, or on registering for the golf tournament, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
