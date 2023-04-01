Linda Walker

Linda Walker tours one of the training classrooms at the LPN Career Center.

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

MILTON — Amidst ongoing healthcare worker shortages across Pennsylvania — which includes a major shortfall of both registered nurses and nursing staff — there is also a boom in training and educational opportunities throughout the Susquehanna River Valley.

“We have the capacity to serve more than we’re currently serving,” said Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, chief outreach officer for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). “There’s not a lot of awareness about what is available to help solve this problem.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.