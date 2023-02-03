MILTON — Seventeen residents of a personal care home have been displaced as flames swept through the basement of the facility Friday afternoon.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the fire broke out just after noon in the basement area of Milton Developmental Services, 60 Walnut St.
Derr said there were no injuries. The approximately 36 residents of the home were already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived on scene, just moments after being dispatched. There were no injuries.
The residents were temporarily taking refuge in the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, located just across the street from the home.
According to Derr, the first member of his chief's staff to arrive on scene — Butch Whitenight — found smoke and fire coming from the basement area.
"He went third alarm right away, because of the time of day, and the occupancy," Derr said.
He said the fire was quickly contained.
"There is extensive water and smoke damage throughout the building," Derr said.
Because of the makeup of the complex, he said 17 of the approximately 36 residents will be temporarily displaced. Derr said Milton Developmental Services staff were working Friday afternoon to determine where they will be housed until repairs to the facility can be made.
Derr said the fire is not considered suspicious, but remains under investigation.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, the Warrior Run area, Turbot Township and Northumberland were among those called to the scene, along with the Milton Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.
North Arch and Walnut streets were closed as responders worked on scene.
Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.
At 2:20 p.m. Friday, many of the same firefighters were called to battle a shed and wood stove fire at 12 Follmer Road, located at the intersection of Mexico Road, in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.