MONTANDON — Within a span of two years, Teresa Meisinger lost her father, mother and husband, underwent surgery for aneurysms and was diagnosed with breast cancer. In spite of the adversity, she pushed forward and hopes her story inspires others to keep fighting.
In 2020, Meisinger’s father passed away from Alzheimers. Six months later, her mother passed away from COVID-19. During this time, Meisinger had surgery for aneurysms at Geisinger Medical Center.
After she recovered from her aneurysm surgery, the Montandon-area woman was soon after diagnosed with Stage 1 A invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer in 2021, at age 63.
“I noticed a change in my one breast,” said Meisinger. “I had some nipple discharge and knew that wasn’t normal.”
Luckily for Meisinger, it was found early and was told it was treatable. In May 2021, she underwent a partial mastectomy to remove the cancerous tissue. When she recovered from the surgery, she started four rounds of chemotherapy which ended in September. She then had 15 rounds of radiation in October, every day for three weeks. Currently, she is taking a medication for the next six to seven years to reduce her chances of the cancer coming back.
Throughout the process, Meisinger had a lymph node biopsy to see if the cancer had spread anywhere else. Luckily, it had not.
“I’m doing pretty well,” said Meisinger. “I do have a little bit of aftereffects from chemo, which isn’t uncommon. The type of chemo I had, one of the side effects was neuropathy in your hands and feet. I have a little bit of numbness left in my feet, but that’s slowly going away. I also get tired at the end of the day.”
While she was deemed cancer free, her husband, Vince Meisinger passed away in March, from a stroke.
“That man was my rock,” said Meisinger.
Meisinger believes a key part to overcoming her adversities was that she maintained a positive attitude.
“To me the biggest thing is keeping a positive attitude,” said Meisinger. “Even though, yes, there’s a lot of ups and downs for sure, keeping a positive attitude is key. Making sure people around you understand how you’re feeling and keeping people in the loop that are trying to support you through the process.”
She also believes that prioritizing health is important.
“For a lot of people that’s difficult, but you have to put yourself first in order to keep the strength and the attitude you need to deal with it,” said Meisinger.
Throughout her experiences with treatment, Meisinger is extremely grateful for the medical staff, nurses and doctors at Geisinger.
“It’s really key in your treatment to understand what’s happening,” said Meisinger. “They were always there for any questions that would come up.”
Meisinger said it’s important to get frequent checkups, and to go to the doctor if something feels wrong. In Meisinger’s case, she received a mammogram just five months prior to being diagnosed with cancer and nothing was found.
“I did not feel any lumps or anything like that,” said Meisinger. “As women, were taught to do self-examinations every month as well as our mammograms every year. This is a case of all of sudden, I had some nipple discharge and knew this wasn’t normal so I immediately went to my doctor. It’s not just the physical of feeling a lump, there could be other things that crop up like pain that you certainly don’t want to ignore.”
Health officials reiterated Meisinger’s belief that keeping a positive attitude, along with being proactive about your health, is one key to battling a disease.
“That’s something with our breast cancer patients that we always try to remember is that they’re still living their life,” said Serena Tripp, who is a residential nurse at Geisinger in Danville. “Breast cancer is not the only thing going on in their life. They’re still mothers and wives and sister... They’re still trying to take on their daily responsibilities at work, at home and with their families.”
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.