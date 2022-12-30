State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Camron Gift, 21, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:51 p.m. Dec. 2 at Route 11 and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, troopers reported.
5-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:16 a.m. Dec. 22 along County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said five vehicles lost control on a snow-covered bridge, and struck the bridge. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by Gulati Puneet, 48, of Maple, Ontario, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Susan Alburn, 64, of Muncy, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by William Stelljes, 83, of Gaines, a 2021 Ford F150 driven by Cody White, 37. of Hornell, N.Y., and a 2010 Honda CRV driven by Dominica Prosser, 59, of Amherst, N.Y.
1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Aaron Aikey, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 15 along Pine Hollow Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Jeep Cherokee driven by Aikey went off the roadway and rolled. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
Robbery
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jamil Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, has been charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass as the result of an incident which occurred at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at Valley Lodge Motel, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Chaudry assaulted a 63-year-old Selinsgrove woman, restrained her and took her cell phone.
Possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Alexander Perez Mercado, 31, of Montandon, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 5:13 p.m. Dec. 23 at North Susquehanna Trail and Lone Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Harassment
MONTGOMERY — Richard Gonzalez, 43, of Montgomery, was charged after troopers said he assaulted a 33-year-old Montgomery woman.
The incident occurred at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 26 along Broad Street, Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.