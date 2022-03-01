MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust will award $70,000 in scholarships this year, including $50,000 to the Class of 2022. An additional $20,000 will be awarded to collegiate students that graduated from the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Any Mifflinburg senior that has been accepted or planning to attend an accredited two-year or four-year institution or trade school may apply. Applications must be returned to the guidance office or postmarked by April 15. Collegiate scholarship applications and transcripts are due to Michael Miller, of Mifflinburg, by June 1.
Applications are available from the high school guidance office or at macst.org. The three-page applications are Excel templates. Directions for completion and qualifications are found on page one of the applications. Senior winners will be announced at the Annual Senior Awards program and collegiate winners will be notified approximately July 1.
