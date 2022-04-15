LEWISBURG — School day schedule changes proposed for the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School brought out stakeholders with questions Thursday night.
Comments included projection that 80-minute blocks proposed for some classes were simply too long. Fear that ensemble time for group music practice could be cut was often expressed.
The apparent weight given to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classes and the risk of burnout by staff members and students was critiqued.
Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh explained the new schedule was developed to give equal time to all subject areas.
“We want to have more time for science and STEM,” Baugh said after the meeting. “We are always looking at how we can meet the needs (both) of our highest level and students that struggle.”
Baugh added that not all classes would be 80-minutes long, a length criticized by some as excessive. Some would be split into 40-minute blocks.
Dragon Hollow, a time for varied activities, could be the time for ensemble music practice while other students could be in study hall.
Baugh also observed traditional schedules sometimes do not allow additional time needed by students who may be unconventional learners.
A meeting is planned for Wednesday, April 20, with middle school music teachers. Baugh said they will to try and figure out whether they can live with increased frequency of music classes but shortened length.
Among attendees with questions, Krista Carney, a Lewisburg Area School District parent, hopes the district will ponder changes to what has been proposed.
Carney questioned whether longer classes would cause additional classroom management problems. Also a Shamokin-area elementary school music teacher, Carney said the opportunity for students to rehearse music together is an important step in their development.
Carney asked directors to ask probing questions and accept meaningful answers.
Sara Newberry, who submitted a question in advance, feared that students in ensemble music instruction would not be able continue with it due to the schedule change. Staff burnout, student burnout and reduced time for creativity were cited as potential consequences.
Ken Zook, a district parent, asked online how the new schedule will affect time devoted to the music curriculum.
Though it seemed like there would be a net gain, Zook sought a better explanation of how the changes would affect the time for music or the opportunity for students to be in more than one ensemble.
An Act 93 compensation plan for administrators was passed without a dissenting vote. The plan covers all four building principals, vice president of the high school, the director of pupil services and athletics, information technology supervisor and director of buildings and grounds.
The one-year plan runs concurrent with the district fiscal year which begins Friday, July 1. It was adopted without a dissenting vote.
Salary increases for covered employees would be determined from the total Act 93 salary pool increase. It was the sum of an 1% increase across the board increase and a merit increase as recommended by an evaluation by the superintendent.
Administrators starting in the district during the final quarter of the fiscal year shall receive their first increase on the July 1 which follows one year of employment. A satisfactory evaluation is required for an administrator to be eligible to receive an increase in salary for the following school year.
Group medical benefits for administrators will be paid in part by the district. Act 93 employees will pay the same percentage of the premium paid by Lewisburg Area Education Association employees in their agreement with the district. Administrators who decline coverage will receive $3,000 for each year they have opted out.
Administrators who are required to perform jury duty will receive their full salary for the time they are serving.
Director Mary Ann Stanton was absent from the Thursday night meeting.
