The attacks on Pearl Harbor began at 7:55 a.m. 75 years ago today as hundreds of Japanese fighter planes engaged in an attack that last over 90 minutes and claimed the lives of 2,403 American soldiers and sailors, wounded more than 1,140 and destroyed nearly 20 Naval vessels and more than 300 planes.
The attack caught Americans by surprise early that Sunday morning and ultimately drew the United States into World War II. Two waves of attacks included 353 Japanese fighter planes, the first at 7:55 a.m. and a second wave around 8:40.
As bad as the attacks conceived by Japanese Admiral Isoruko Yamamoto were, it could have been worse. Three American aircraft carriers — the primary target of the Japanese — were out to sea. Eight of the nine battleships that comprised the Pacific fleet were moored at Pearl Harbor that morning, seven of which were aligned along Battleship Row. All eight were sunk or damaged. Within minutes of the first attack, the West Virginia, Oklahoma were struck and sank. At 8:10 a.m. the Arizona was struck by an armor-piercing bomb and became engulfed in flames as its am- munition magazine was struck. The explosion and fire aboard the Arizona killed 1,177 crewmen, resulting in the largest loss of life on any ship that day, and about half the total number of Americans killed that day.
The remaining battleships — California, Maryland, Tennessee and Nevada — also suffered damage in the first half hour of the raid. The lone remaining battleship in the fleet — the Pennsylvania — was drydocked across the channel.
Following is a list of those who earned the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions 75 years ago today, Dec. 7, 1941.
John William Finn
The last survivor to have earned the Medal of Honor at Pearl Harbor, Finn died May 27, 2010, in Chula Vista, Calif., at the age of 100. He retired as a lieutenant in the Navy in 1956.
A chief petty officer stationed at the Naval Air Station at Kane’ohe Bay, Oahu, Finn took control of a machine gun post during the first wave of attacks by Japanese bombers on Dec. 7.
His Medal of Honor Citation noted that Finn took control of a 50-caliber machine gun mounted on an instruction stand in a completely exposed section and was under heavy strafing fire. He was hit five times, though he never left his station and he never stopped firing at the passing fighters.
A 15-year veteran of the Navy at the time of the attacks, Finn sprang into action just before 8 a.m. that fateful day. His station was about 12 miles from Battleship Row. He continued firing for more than two hours.
In his obituary, he was quoted as saying, “I got shot in the left arm and shot in the left foot, broke the bone. I had shrapnel blows in my chest and belly and right elbow and right thumb. Some were just scratches. My scalp got cut, and everybody thought I was dying: Oh Christ, the old chief had the top of his head knocked off! I had 28, 29 holes in me that were bleeding. I was walking around on one heel. I was barefooted on that coral dust. My left arm didn’t work. It was just a big ball hanging down.”
Mervyn Sharp Bennion
Bennion, a captain in the Navy, was commander of the USS West Virginia, and died in the attack on Peark Harbor.
Bennion is credited with standing aboard the bridge in a hail of strafing fire as the ship took on water. He ordered flooding on the opposite side.
His Medal of Honor citation noted that after being mortally wounded, he concerned himself only with fighting and saving his ship. He strongly protested being carried from the bridge. It was reported that Bennion was disembowelled from shrapnel of a bomb that blew apart the command deck of the West Virginia. He used one arm to hold his wounds and bled to death while commanding his crew. It is said his actions saved the West Virginia from sinking.
In 1943, the destroyer USS Bennion was named in his honor.
Bennion was from Utah. He was 53 at the time of his death.
Francis Charles Flaherty
An officer in the Naval Reserve, Flaherty received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions in helping his crewmates escape the sinking USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. The Oklahoma, which had been moored on Battleship Row, took three torpedoes and began to capsize, before completely rolling over upon taking more hits.
Flaherty was in one of the ship’s turrets and provided light so that the crew could escape. His Medal of Honor Citation noted that when the order was given to abandon ship, Flaherty remained in the turret holding a flashlight so the remainder of the crew could escape.
Flaherty was among the 429 men entombed in the Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. The ship was raised in 1943 and the remains interred in mass graves marking “Unknowns” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
The destroyer escort USS Flaherty (1943-46) was named in honor of Flaherty, as was American Legion Post 42 (Greenawalt-Flaherty) in his hometown of Charlotte, Mich.
He died at age 22.
Samuel Glenn Fuqua
A Naval Academy graduate, Fuqua was a 1st lieutenant aboard the USS Arizona during the attack at Pearl Harbor. He earned the Medal of Honor for his actions that day in saving crewmembers.
His Medal of Honor Citation noted that he rushed to the quarterdeck as the attack began, where he was knocked unconscious by a bomb that struck the ship’s stern. The bomb penetrated several decks and started a fire. As he regained consciousness, Fuqua began directing sailors fighting the fire and rescued wounded personnel. An explosion resulted in the forward area of the ship being engulfed in flames. Fuqua continued to direct the fight against the fire and supervised the rescue of men “in such an amazingly calm and cool manner” that it inspired those around him. He was credited with saving numerous lives and, upon being senior surviving officer on board, ordered the abandonment of the ship as it could not be saved.
He retired as a rear admiral in 1953 and died Jan. 27, 1987, in Decatur, Ga. He was 87. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Edwin Joseph Hill
Born in Philadelphia, Hill was a chief petty officer aboard the USS Nevada during the attack at Pearl Harbor.
Posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, Hill’s citation noted that he led the ship’s line-handling details in casting off from the quays alongside Ford Island. He was killed in action when bombs blew him overboard as he attempted to drop anchor at the end of the battleship’s sortie. Several explosions took the life of Hill.
He was 48 and had been in the Navy 29 years.
In 1943, the destroyer escort USS Hill was named in his honor.
Herbert Charpoit Jones
Jones, an ensign with the U.S. Naval Reserve at the time of the Pearl Harbor attacks, was about to relieve the officer of the deck aboard the USS California when the first wave of Japanese fighters swooped in.
As a torpedo struck the California, Jones dove into a smoke-filled hatchway and crawled along the oil-stained decks to rescue a sailor. He was then overcome with fumes, but staggered to an antiaircraft battery and, as the second wave of planes arrived, fired until all ammunition was gone.
Jones then organized a party of volunteers to go below deck and pass the ammunition up by hand as the torpedo strike had rendered the ammunition hoist useless. Just as the shells arrived on deck, a bomb hit the California and killed Jones.
His Medal of Citation noted he refused to leave the area that was ablaze.
The destroyer escort USS Herbert C. Jones was named in his honor in 1943.
He was 23 at the time of his death.
Isaac Campbell Kidd Sr.
Kidd was a rear admiral when he was killed on the bridge of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he graduated from the Naval Academy in 1906 and was a veteran of World War I. During the attacks, he was commander of the Battleship Division I and chief of staff and aide, commander, Battleship Battle Force.
Upon hearing of the attack, he rushed to the bridge of the Arizona and, according to his Medal of Honor citation, “courageously discharged his duties as Senior Officer Present” until the Arizona blew up from magazine explosions during a direct bomb hit on the bridge.
Kidd was 56 at the time of his death.
Only his class ring was found in the wreckage. Three Navy destroyers have been named in his honor. His son, Isaac C. Kidd Jr. went on to become an admiral in the Navy.
Jackson C. Pharris
Pharris was a gunner aboard the USS California when a torpedo struck under his station. In charge of the ordnance repair party on the third deck, he was stunned and severely injured when the torpedo struck. Upon recovering, he set up a hand-supply ammunition train for the antiaircraft guns, according to his Medal of Honor Citation.
As water and oil rushed in and many crewmembers overcome by oil fumes, Pharris ordered the shipfitters to counter-flood. He himself was rendered unconscious twice by the fumes and despite his painful injuries, he repeatedly risked his life to enter flooding compartments and drag unconscious shipmates, submerged in oil, to safety. The citation noted he was largely responsible for keeping the California in action during the attack.
Pharris retired as lieutenant commander, died at age 54 on Oct. 17, 1966, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In 1972, the destroyer escort USS Pharris was named in his honor.
Thomas James Reeves
Reeves was a radio electrician (warrant officer) aboard the USS California during the attack at Pearl Harbor.
Once the mechanized ammunition hoists were taken out of action in a torpedo attack, Reeves assisted in the maintenance of an ammunition supply to the antiaircraft guns. Reeves was in a burning passageway and continued with the manual supply until he was overcome by smoke and fire, which ultimately claimed his life.
A Connecticut native, he was 45 at the time of his death.
Donald Kirby Ross
Ross was a machinist aboard the USS Nevada at the time of the attack.
Ross forced his men to leave their stations, leaving him to perform those duties until he became blinded and unconscious. Upon being rescued and resuscitated, he returned to action and secured the forward dynamo room and proceeded to the after dynamo room, where he fell to exhaustion. He remained at his station until directed to abandon it.
A Kansas native, he retired from the Navy in 1956 and died May 27, 1992, at the age of 81.
Robert R. Scott
A machinist’s mate first class, Scott, of Ohio, was aboard the USS California, assigned to his battle station at the time of the attack.
Scott’s air compressor compartment station became flooded during a torpedo hit, though he refused to leave and said he would continue providing air as long as the guns were going.
He was 26 at the time of his death and posthumously received the Medal of Honor.
Peter Tomich
Aboard the USS Utah at the time of the attack, Tomich was a chief watertender when he was killed in action.
Though he realized the ship was capsizing due to the Japanese bombing and torpedoes, Tomich stayed at his post in the engineering plant until he saw personnel evacuated, the boilers were secured and all fireroom personnel had left their stations.
Tomich enlisted in the Army and served during World War I, becoming a naturalized citizen after the war, as his family immigrated to the United States from Bosnia and Hertzegovina.
He was 48 at the time of his death.
Interestingly, his Medal of Honor was presented to surviving family members on May 18, 2006, aboard the USS Enterprise while it was docked in Split, Croatia.
Franklin Van Valkenburgh
Commanding officer aboard the USS Arizona, Capt. Van Valkenburgh fought aboard his ship until she blew up from magazine explosions following a direct bomb hit on the bridge.
A 1909 graduate of the Naval Academy, Van Valkenburgh was a veteran of World War I and had a rich service history when he assumed command of the USS Arizona.
He was last seen manning a phone, direction action when the ship suffered a direct hit. Only his class ring was found in the wreckage.
A native of Minneapolis, he was 53 at the time of his death.
James Richard Ward
A seaman first class, War was a gun crewmember aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was moored along Battleship Row, adjacent to Ford Island at the time of the attack at Pearl Harbor.
Though the Oklahoma was capsizing and the order was given to abandon ship, Ward remained in a gun turret holding a flashlight to ensure the remainder of the turret crew could see to escape.
An Ohio native, Ward was 20 at the time of his death. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and is interred with the unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
In 1943, the USS Ward was named in his honor and served until being decommissioned in June 1946.
Cassin Young
Young, a 1916 graduate of the Naval Academy, was a commander aboard the USS Vestal at the time of the attacks at Pearl Harbor.
Young was credited with taking control of a three-inch antiaircraft gun during the attack before being blown overboard during the explosion of the forward magazine aboard the USS Arizona, to which the Vestal was moored.
Young swam back to his ship despite the inferno aboard the Arizona and oil fires in the water between the two ships. Young, who was noted for his calm and cool in his Medal of Honor Citation, avoided enemy strafing and was credited with moving his ship away from the battleship it was moored to and beaching it after determining such action was needed to save his ship.
Killed Nov. 13, 1942, he also earned the Navy Cross during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal, where he ultimately gave his life. He was buried at sea. A Washington D.C. native, he was 48 at the time of his death.
Information gathered from official Medal of Honor Citations and Navy records.
