Upper Susquehanna Synod elects new bishop

SELINSGROVE— The 35th Annual Assembly of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was held June 17-18 at Susquehanna University.
The theme of this year’s assembly was “Abundance Together,” using the Bible verse, “And God is able to provide you with every blessing in abundance, so that by always having enough of everything, you may share abundantly in every good work.” (2 Corinthians 9:8). The assembly elected the synod’s fourth bishop and honored its retiring bishop with several presentations and affirming words of her six-year ministry.
A new partnership agreement with a companion synod in Germany was also signed and the assembly passed the 2023 Budget and Salary, Housing, and Health Benefit Guidelines for pastors and deacons.
The Rev. Craig A. Miller, of Mifflinburg, was elected to serve a six-year term as bishop, beginning Sept. 1. He succeeds Bishop Barbara J. Collins, who is retiring Aug. 31.
Miller was elected on the fifth ballot, with 103 votes to 91 votes for the Rev. Stina Schaeffer, pastor of Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove. The bishop-elect has served as assistant to the bishop and director for Evangelical Mission in the synod since 2016.
He served as pastor of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 1996 to 2016. Miller earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, N.Y., in 1985 and his Master of Divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (now United Lutheran Seminary) in 1996. He will be installed Sept. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
About 209 lay persons and clergy who are members of congregations of the synod attended plenary sessions, workshops, conversations, and worship during the two-day event.
During her annual report, Collins talked about her time in office and recalled a song she and the Transformational Ministry Team sang years ago to the tune of “Heard It Through the Grapevine.” She added a new verse, reflecting on her time in the bishop’s office.
The assembly began with worship with Rev. Dr. Guy Erwin, president of United Lutheran Seminary, preaching. Greetings were extended from Dr. Jonathan Green, Susquehanna University’s president. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Representative was Deacon Sue Rothmeyer, ELCA Secretary, who recognized those in the synod who serve on church-wide ministries. Rev. Dr. Cheryl Peterson, Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Ohio, led Bible Studies.
On Friday, the Camp Mount Luther Summer staff was installed for their work. Executive Director Chad Hershberger gave a report for the camp. Reports were also given by the Service and Justice Committee, the Mission Implementation Team, and the Candidacy Committee.
Rostered leaders with significant ordination anniversaries were honored as well: Rev. Joel Zeiders (25 years); Rev. Viking Dietrich, Rev. Robert Doll, Rev. Karen Minnich-Sadler; Rev. Gilson Waldkoenig (30 years); Deacon Constance Fladland, Deacon Barbara Hoffman, Rev. Thomas Martin (35 years); Rev. William Esborn, Rev. Anna Ritter-Esborn (40 years); Rev. Ken Elkin, Rev. John Fenton, Rev. Ralph (Mike) Sigler (45 years); Rev. Bruce Amme (50 years); Rev. Ed Rehrauer (55 years); Rev. Hugo Schroeder, Jr. (60 years); Rev. Stuart Lengel (65 years). Recognition of congregations celebrating significant anniversaries included St. Luke Lutheran, Williamsport, and Trinity Lutheran (Ridge), Northumberland (125 years); Salem Lutheran, Liberty (175 years).
A new congregation was also recognized. The Milton Lutheran Church was formed from the former Trinity Lutheran and Christ Lutheran, both in Milton.
Recognition of Holy Closures of two congregation was held on Saturday for the ministries of Trinity Lutheran, Shamokin, and Grace Lutheran, Sunbury.
Friday evening at the Synod Assembly featured a barbecue on the lawn of Degenstein Campus Center. A reception with hors d’oeuvres with United Lutheran Seminary President Guy Erwin was held prior to that event. KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner provided acoustic music.
On Saturday, conference deans and secretaries were installed. During the closing service on Saturday afternoon, Rev. David Hauck and Deacon Barbara Smillie were remembered posthumously for their service to the church. Those attending the ELCA Churchwide Assembly were blessed and sent to do their work later this summer. An in-gathering offering was divided between the synod Fund for Leaders and Lutheran Disaster Relief for Ukraine, totaling $4,000.
Elected to a three-year term on Synod Council was Rev. James Park Bricker, Wendelin Davis and Mike Dock. Elected to a two-year term on Synod Council was Rev. Justin Lingenfelter. Elected to a three-year term for young adults on Synod Council was Jonathan Moser.
The Upper Susquehanna Synod, headquartered in Lewisburg, is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The synod is made up of 117 congregations in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.
For more information on the synod and its congregations, visit www.uss-elca.org.
