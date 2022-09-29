MILTON — Over the last 23 years, Jody Reuss has put “every minute and every ounce of her being into the Y.”
That’s how Maddie Masevicius, assistant director of Child Care at the Milton YMCA, describes Reuss’ dedication to her job.
Reuss will be retiring Friday as director of Child Care at the facility. Masevicius will be stepping into the position.
After initially applying for a front-desk job at the Milton YMCA, Reuss was hired to work in Child Care at the Sunbury YMCA in 1999.
Reuss noted that she previously operated her own day care center in Kentucky, which is why she was offered the position in Sunbury.
She vividly recalls the day in 2006 when then Milton YMCA Executive Director Bonnie McDowell approached her about helping to launch the Child Care program at the Milton YMCA.
McDowell is now the executive director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, which the Milton branch falls under the auspices of.
According to Reuss, she was walking in a parking lot when McDowell first approached her about transferring from the Sunbury to Milton YMCA.
“She drove by and said ‘I want to talk to you,’” Reuss said, adding that the two soon sat down to discuss the proposition.
“I snatched Jody up from the Sunbury Y,” McDowell said. “She had all the skills that we needed. She had the experience, the drive, to start a program like this.”
The Milton YMCA’s Child Care program has flourished under Reuss’ leadership.
When Masevicius started working at the Milton YMCA in 2008, she said 20 children were enrolled in Child Care there. She worked side-by-side with Reuss in caring for the children.
Today, she said 115 children are enrolled in the YMCA’s various programs, including the infant, toddler, Pre-K and after-school programs.
“(Reuss) is the reason (for the program’s growth),” McDowell said. “She was the driving force behind it.”
In her retirement, Reuss said she will most miss those who work with at the Milton YMCA, and the children.
“Now, some of the kids we started out with are young adults,” Reuss said. “They have kids of their own in the program.”
She has made an impression on the children who have come through the program over the years.
“I keep running into people in the community who say ‘do you remember me?’” Reuss said.
With a smile, she noted that the adults approaching her look much different than they did as children attending the Milton YMCA. She does often remember those who approach her after they share their name.
McDowell is impressed so many people remember Reuss, years after their interaction with her as a child at the YMCA.
“She’s made a big impression on their life,” McDowell said. “She’s been hands on with (the children) for years... It’s a real testament to her.”
Reuss has also impacted Masevicius’ life.
“When I started here, I didn’t have a degree,” Masevicius said. “She really supported me as I got my associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s (degrees).”
Ron Marshall, the current branch executive director of the Milton YMCA, said it’s hard to believe Reuss is retiring.
“We have been working side-by-side for 15 years at the Milton YMCA,” Marshall said. “She was so instrumental with the success of our day care center, both here and at the Sunbury Y, where she worked for seven years.
“She has touched the lives of many children throughout her tenure at both branches.”
Marshall announced Wednesday that a new infant room, which is still under renovation at the branch, is being named in honor of Reuss.
Reuss has many fond memories of her years at the YMCA.
“I remember when we got our first bus,” she said. “We were like ‘we’re going to be able to do field trips.’”
She also noted past visits by Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) to tour the facilities and read to the children.
Reuss is confident in the work Masevicius will do in leading the Child Care program.
“I have complete faith in her,” Reuss said. “She has a really good vision... to expand the program.”
Reuss has many plans in her retirement, including traveling. She and her husband plan to first visit Alaska and Maine.
She also plans to enjoy spending time with, and visiting, family members.
