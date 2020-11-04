WILLIAMSPORT — The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center recently welcomed Dr. Eugene Muchnik, medical oncologist, to the UPMC Hillman cancer care team.
Muchnik received his medical degree at New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers University and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester where he also completed a fellowship in hematology. He has been working as a medical oncologist for the past two years with the University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute and was chief fellow during the last year of his fellowship.
Muchnik is triple board certified in hematology, medical oncology, and internal medicine.
"I became an oncologist after experiencing the loss of a close family member to metastatic cancer,” Muchnik said. “I understand that cancer treatment is as much about treating the disease as it is about appreciating the humanistic impact that a cancer diagnosis has on the patient and their families.”
Muchnik provides services for the full spectrum of oncologic disorders providing a holistic approach to cancer care by focusing on the latest treatment modalities of cancer treatment, including the use of immunotherapy and targeted molecular treatments.
Muchnik will see patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. Call 570-326-8470 to schedule an appointment. Visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Cancer for more information about cancer care services in the region.
