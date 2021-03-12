WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted Raise the Region 2021 March 10-11, to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support nonprofit organizations' fundraising efforts.
Through the event, $2 million was donated to 272 nonprofit organization. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $12 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
In addition to the online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from more than $260,000 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors.
Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Autotrader, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to 75 participating nonprofit organizations.
The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the top small and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period. The small nonprofit award went to Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, while the large nonprofit award was given to Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.
The second-prize winners each received $2,000. They were Bellabons Pet Rescue Service for small nonprofits and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for large nonprofits.
Third-place $1,000 prizes went to Cats in Bloom for small nonprofits and the Lycoming County SPCA for large nonprofits.
Other prizes included:
• Subaru’s Most Votes Prize: Camp Susque
• PA Skills by Miele Manufacturing Participation Prize: $1,000, Haven to Home Canine Rescue
• UPMC’s 50/50 Challenge: $1,000, Northumberland Christian School
• Weis Market’s Fast Start Prize: $1,000, K9 Hero Haven and Northumberland Christian School
• UPMC’s Prime Time Prizes: $1,000, Billtown Blues Association and Middlecreek Area Community Center
• Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing Skillful Gifting Prize: $1,000, Bellabons Pet Recovery Services and Northumberland Christian School
• Toyota’s Sleepwalker Prize: $1,000, Leadership Susquehanna Valley and Middlecreek Area Community Center
• UPMC’s Rise and Shine Prize- $1,000, Friends of the Columbia County Traveling and Lycoming County United Way
• Subaru’s Mid-Day Prize- $1,000, Your Loving Choices and Northumberland Christian School
• Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Afternoon Drive Prize, $1,000, LAPS and Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble
• Toyota’s Largest Gift Prize: $1,000, My Vision 9 Foundation and Lycoming County SPCA
• Larson Design Group Powerful Communities Prize: Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind and Family Planning Services
• PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Peer to Peer Award: $1,000, LAPS
• UPMC’s 100 Reasons to Give Prize: $1,000, Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation and Columbia County Christian School
• Subaru’s White Flag Prize: $1,000, Experience Missions and Columbia County Christian School
• UPMC’s Checkered Flag Prize: $1,000, Williamsport Area School District Education and Northumberland Christian School
• UPMC New Participant Prize, $1,000, Aly’s Monkey Movement
• Subaru and Toyota’s County Prize $1,000: AGAPE, Arthaus Projects, PA Swarm, Noah's Ark Nursery School, Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association and Sunflower Child Care Center
• Larson Design Group’s Growth Prize: $1,000, Clarity Prep and Danville Area Community Center
• Subaru’s Patriotic Prize: $1,000, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and Camp Susque
• PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Go Getter Prize: $1,000, Susquehanna Valley and Northumberland Christian School
• Larson Design Group’s Best Design Prize: $500, Susquehanna Valley Chorale and Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
• Weis Market’s Lucky Ticket Prizes, $500, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Selinsgrove Girls Softball, Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA, Meadowbrook Christian School and PCC Corner of Hope
• FCFP’s Top Value Prize: $1,000, Experience Missions and Northumberland Christian School
• Subaru’s 10-4 Challenge: Mommy and Me Rescue and Community Theatre League
• UPMC’s Far Far Away Prize: $1,000, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association
