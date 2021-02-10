LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its March screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are available by appointment at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suite 116, Lewisburg.
To schedule an appointment for any screening, call 570-768-3200.
