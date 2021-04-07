Schlegel-Culver: Receiving a new kidney 'a surreal experience'

SUNBURY — After spending five days at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) is on the road to recovery after receiving a kidney transplant.
“It’s hard to believe I have a new kidney,” Schlegel-Culver said. “It’s definitely a surreal experience. It’s hard to watch the donor go through all the testing, the evaluations, the appointments.
“They’re missing work,” she continued. “They’re giving up so much already. It’s a long process.”
Schlegel-Culver said she knows the donor, who wished to not be identified.
The Pennsylvania House GOP announced Monday morning that Schlegel-Culver received a kidney transplant last week at Johns Hopkins.
While in her 20s, Schlegel-Culver said doctors started noticing some blood and protein in her urine, although “nothing alarming.”
Through the years, doctors noticed some gradual changes in her laboratory test results.
“The last couple of years, (doctors) started to get a little more concerned,” Schlegel-Culver said. “About two-and-a-half years ago, they said it was time to go on the (kidney) transplant list.”
Several potential donors stepped up to be tested. The donor who was ultimately selected as the best match for Schlegel-Culver went through rigorous testing.
“(Doctors) want to make sure the donor will be healthy long after they give the gift of their organ,” she said. “Going through the process, you realize what a sacrifice it is (for the donor).”
Throughout the process, Schlegel-Culver kept asking her donor if they were sure they wanted to give a kidney.
On the morning of the surgery, Schlegel-Culver said she and the donor reported to the hospital in Maryland at 5:30 a.m.
“I was able to stay with my donor until they went into surgery,” she said. “They went in at 7:30.”
Schlegel-Culver worked in a room at the hospital until she was prepped for surgery, at 1:30 p.m. She noted that both her surgery and the donor’s lasted between three and four hours.
She said it was “a little nerve wracking” to know the donor was in surgery while Schlegel-Culver was waiting to go to the operating room.
Schlegel-Culver was kept informed of how the donor was doing throughout their surgery.
“The donor was able to have robotic surgery, which is state-of-the-art surgery,” she said.
She is impressed with the process of how the medical professionals carry out a kidney transplant.
“The advances in medicine and how they manage medication afterward, it’s pretty amazing to watch,” Schlegel-Culver said.
She has been working with both Johns Hopkins and Geisinger Medical Center, and lauded both institutions for the care they provide.
After the surgeries, Schlegel-Culver said her donor was hospitalized for three days, while she was there for five. Total recovery time for both will be about six weeks.
Schlegel-Culver will continue to be monitored.
“I’ll have to do blood work twice a week for a while,” she said. “They say it takes about six months for the new kidney to fully acclimate back into your body.”
Schlegel-Culver will be working remotely for a few weeks and will resume her normal, in-person, schedule as soon as she is cleared to medically do so.
March was National Kidney Month, and Schlegel-Culver noted it was ironic that her transplant occurred during the month.
“There are a lot of people out there waiting for organ donation,” she said.
While donations from living donors are appreciated, Schlegel-Culver said individuals who wish not to donate while living can sign up through their driver’s license to have their organs donated after death.
“It’s important (to donate organs) as there are a lot of people out there with diseases,” Schlegel-Culver said. “It’s important to keep that in mind... If you feel called to be a live donor, it’s the ultimate gift.”
