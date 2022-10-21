Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Cesar Medina-Morales, 31, of Sunbury, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Thomas Bonner, 47, of Mount Carmel, 12 to 26 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Maureen Dagostino, 55, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Blake Dunbar, 28, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Shayne Faulkner, 21, of Watsontown, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
• Dakota Lilley, 28, of Milton, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Todd White, 33, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of disorderly conduct.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers reported charging Ronald Trick, 58, of Sunbury, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:03 p.m. Aug. 5 at North Susquehanna Trail and Marketplace Boulevard, Shamokin Dam.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 14 along Warren Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Kelly Snyder, 53, of Muncy, made a left turn onto Warren Avenue and struck a 2002 Nissan Altima driven by Susan Eyer, 66, of Williamsport.
Snyder was cited with turning movements and required signals.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a hit and run which occurred at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 10 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming county.
Troopers said a gray sedan fled after striking the rear bumper of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz driven by Barbara Wilson, 62, of Williamsport.
Theft by deception
LOYALSCOK TOWNSHIP — Robert Bauder, 84, of Williamsport, reported being scammed out of $309.99.
The incident was reported Sept. 26 at 1002 Canterbury Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported harassment of an 11-year-old boy.
The incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 17 at 1635 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Forgery
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Sheetz reported counterfeit currency being used to make a purchase at the store.
The incident was reported at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 18 at 775 N. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Linden woman reported receiving a text message, in violation of a court order.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 9:52 p.m. Aug. 24 and 12:47 a.m. Aug. 25 along W. Emery Church Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
