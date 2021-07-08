LEWISBURG — Hours will be limited for now, but the Himmelreich Library re-opened its doors to the public this week.
Librarian Dr. Barbara Yorks said hours would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Himmelrecih Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg. Visit www.thehimmelreich.com or call 570-523-3377.
Yorks noted The Himmelreich, a small structure set back from the street, has a broader mission for its 11,000 volumes of Christian material and other resources.
“It is intended not just for this church but for the community as a resource,” Yorks said. “It is for pastors, Christian leaders, people who want to grow in the Christian faith to have the resources and the tools to do that.”
Yorks served for a time as interim pastor at the neighboring church. A Bucknell University alumnus with a master’s degree in divinity and a Ph.D. in ministry, Yorks served until recently as pastor of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton.
She has often found herself referring people to literature or other media for inspiration.
“I like to connect people with the resources they need,” Yorks said. “Whether it be for encouragement, hope, faith development or whatever their particular need, especially in a faith area.”
Yorks earned a doctorate in part through a program dedicated to better-equip clergy for ministry. In her view, the Himmelreich can similarly energize and train individuals to share the Christian Gospel and help people to live it out.
Families involved in home-schooling their children will also find the Himmelreich a valuable resource. Visions for the Himmelreich include filling a local need through the addition of more historical and theological resources for pastors
The life of Susanna Wesley, the mother of Methodist Church founder John Wesley, was also an interest. Yorks added that she does a first-person narrative presentation of the woman known as the “Mother of Methodism.”
Yorks is also currently enrolled at Evangelical Seminary for additional certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.