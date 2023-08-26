Marriage licenses
• Natalia Osorio-Caceres, 32, of Sunbury, and Christopher Maisonet, 36, of Sunbury.
• Bradley Harvey, 40, of Sunbury, and Amanda Heffner, 39, of Sunbury.
• Aleksei Zohrabekov, 47, of Shamokin, and Connie Pancher, 48, of Shamokin.
• Ryan Foote, 25, of Shamokin, and Angel Snyder, 21, of Shamokin.
• Michael Deamer, 34, of Zerbe Township, and Kerilynn Sadowski, 34, of Zerbe Township.
• Kelsey Stahlnecker, 24, of Delaware Township, and Jacob Rohm, 26, of Oakton Township, Va.
• Samantha Mummey, 34, of Sunbuy, and Michael Heffner Sr., 40, of Sunbury.
• Danielle Lincoln, 25, of Selinsgrove, and Ethan Baker, 26, of White Deer.
• Kourtney Heintzelman, 35, of Zerbe Township, and Kenneth Morgan Jr., 25, of Eldred Township.
• Marissa Noll, 29, of Ralpho Township, and Brandon Cohick, 32, of Ralpho Township.
• Raymond Roadarmel, 60, of Point Township, and Kenetha Baker, 59, of Point Township.
Deed transfers
• Elwood D. Reiner and Phyllis A. Reiner to Porras Excavating Inc., property in Milton, $1.
• Bryan Reich and Cassandra J. Reich to Bruce L. Myers, property in Watsontown, $174,900.
• Ronald W. Schnure to Sean Galvin and Colleen Oliksowycz, propertyin Watsontown, $184,668.
• Sandra J. Stump and Sandra J. Brown to Crystal D. Newman, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Linda L. Divers and Earl I. Travers to Christopher Gary Williams and Amanda Lea Hemsarth, property in Milton, $1.
• Ciro J. Formisano and Cheryl A. Formisano to Formisano Family Irrevocable Trust and COllette A. Craven Trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Jonathan Montalvo to Dan Reilly, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Hassan Sahil and Abdelilah Elijouak to Betsabe Pagan Leon, property in Shamokin, $16,000.
• Charles L. Wetzel individually and agent and Beverly M. Wetzel by agent to Charles L. Wetzel, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joseph P. Swatski estate and Susan Swatski Diebold exeuctrix to Darryl Zanick Neal Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $185,094.
• Howard D. Parrish, Jaclyn C. Parrish, Jaclyn C. Myers and Darron Myers to Howard D. Parrish, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Douglas J. Cropf to Douglas J. Cropf and Debra Cropf, property in Rush Township, $1.
• James G. Noel Jr. and Connie Noel to Benjamin Wilhelm, property in Point Township, $1.
• Darla C. Hood, Darla Kalbarchick and Charles W. Kalbarchick to Misiewicz Holdings LLC, property in Kulpmont $1.
• Mary F. Yeager estate, Tyler Yeager administrator and individually, Julie Smith and Angie Smith to Tyler Yeager, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Brian D. Dilliplane and Jennifer M. Petroski to Mitchell L. Leiby and Tammy S. Leiby, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Reynold C. Feger to Reynelle L. Ferster and Rochelle L. Troutman, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Dian Cecile Bauman estate and Stacy L. Trego administrator to Stacy L. Trego, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Carol A. Maher estate and Carol Kitchen administratrix to Carla Silva, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Get Rid of It LLC to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Get Rid of It LLC to Henry A. Berihuete, property in Shamokin, $800.
• Brigitte Bennett to Seth D. Koch, property in Northumberland, $197,000.
• Rose M. Basile Trust, Diane B. Coots trustee and James J. Basile trustee to Marie del Carmen Rodrigeuz Batista, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joselyn N. Freeman to 679 Queen St. LLC, property in Northumberland, $104,734.43.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• To Investments LLC to 1A Management Property LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,500.
• David C. Renn and Rachel N. Renn to Robert J. Shipe and Stephanie M. Shipe, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Foster Stuart Shrawder to Eloy Campos Valencia and Dina Irene Campos, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Hannah P. Winters, Derek C. Humphries and Derek Connor Winters to August J. Durr III, property in Rush Township, $238,000.
• Michele Banting and Mark T. Narkiewicz to Lucas Banting and Victoria Banting, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• William E. Rosini and Constance Rosini to William E. Rosini and Constance Rosini, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Maria C. Bressi to Maria C. Bressi, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Maria C. Bressi to Chad D. Pensyl, property in West Cameron Township, $154,500.
• Get Rid of It LLC to Ulloa M. Segundo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $500.
• Get Rid of It LLC to Uolla M. Segundo, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
• Get Rid of It LLC to Ulloa M. Segundo, property in Coal Township, $500.
• Maureen Adinolfi to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $11,500.
• Lisa Romanoski to Stanley Romanoski, property in Coal Township, $170,000.
• Richard L. Radel estate, Randi S. Buehner executor and Richard L. Radel Jr. executor to Brian K. Radel and Danielle Radel, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Maureen Andinolfi to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $11,500.
• Samuel N. Vetovich and Kathy A. Vetovich to Maryhope Foster-Kondracki, property in Shamokin, $205,000.
• Jeffrey J. Sejuit and Michelle L. Sejuit to Abdul Thomas, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Thelma J. Gregory to Claire W. Carr, property in Riverside, $1.
• North PA Real Estate LLC to LZ Property Management LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $40,000.
• N. Eloise Reed to Jason J. Reed and Jennifer R. Reed, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Cynthia A. Smerlick, Cynthia A. Baker and Jason W. Baker to Jason W. Baker and Cynthia A. Baker, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.Kevin E. Whitmer and Kathleen D. Hoffman to Z&Z Limited Partnership, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Ralph E. Hinkle and Audress H. Hinkle to Audress H. Hinkle, property in Riverside, $1.
• John W. Rees Jr. and Eleanor M. Rees to Rees Primary Residence and Asset Protector Turst, John W. Rees Jr. individually and trustee and Eleanor M. Rees individually and trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Shayka Properties LLC to Sevyn Eleven LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Scott E. Laubach and Jill A. Laubach to Jill A. Laubach, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Cane Stan Campbell to Tyler J. Spittle, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $40,000.
• Veronica C. Gruneberg to Veronica C. Gruneberg and Francis C. Feudale, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Stoney Mountain Properties LLC to Deshaunda N. Houdshell, property in Herndon, $125,000.
• 9One9 Development Group to Riza Shala, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
• Richard W. Mantz Jr. to Richard W. Mantz R. and Andrew Alan Mantz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dustin Reed and Amanda Reed to Emily Simon, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Gregory J. Garman to Sunbury Airport Inc., property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Theresa A. Howe to Patricia A. Kearney and Donovan J. Kearney, property in Mount Carmel Township, $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.