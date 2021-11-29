WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association's fourth annual Whet Your Whistle with Wassail in Watsontown will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 200 Main St., Watsontown.
Wassail punch will be available, along with a display of the history of Watsontown's banking industry.
The association will also be open 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
