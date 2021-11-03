Hunt wins seat on Milton school board

MILTON — A 27-year-old Republican newcomer defeated a 22-year veteran of the Milton Area School District school board in Tuesday’s election.
Joshua Hunt beat incumbent Democrat Kevin Fry, 69, in a race for a four-year term representing Region 3 on the school board. Hunt received 965 votes to Fry’s 479 votes.
Region 3 spans both Northumberland and Union counties. Results are unofficial until certified by both counties.
Incumbent Democrat Brett Hosterman was the only candidate on the ballot for a four-year term representing Region 2. He received 466 votes. However, 453 write-in votes were cast.
Two seats representing Region 1 for a four-year term were on the ballot, with two candidates for those seats. Republican Alvin Weaver received 459 votes while Republican Stephanie Strawser received 509 votes.
There were no contested races on the ballot for five seats, each a four-year term, on the Warrior Run School District school board.
Those on the ballot were all incumbents and received the following votes: Gail Foreman, Republican, Region 1,557 votes; Jennifer Meule, Republican, Region 1,485 votes; Robert Hormell, Republican and Democrat, Region 2,253 votes; Daniel Truckenmiller, Republican, Region 2, 469 votes; and JJ Lyons, Republican, Region 3, 596 votes.
There were a number of uncontested seats for various positions in municipalities in upper Northumberland County.
The following received votes on Tuesday:
• McEwensville: Stacy Packer, Republican, mayor, four-year term, 52 votes; Fred Wesner, Republican, council member, four-year term, 48 votes; Chris Walker, Republican, council member, four-year term, 46 votes.
• Turbotville: Mayor, no candidates on the ballot, four-year term, 23 write-in votes cast; Donna Lynn, Republican, tax collector, four-year-term, 99 votes; Christina Mensch, Democrat, council member, four-year term, 73 votes; Betty Figels, Republican, council member, four-year term, 83 votes.
• Watsontown: Russ McClintock, Republican, mayor, four-year term, 259 votes; Norman Eisley, tax collector, four-year term, 269 votes; Dennis Confer, Republican, council member, Ward 1, four-year term, 75 votes; Dan Folk, council member, Ward 1, four-year term, 135 votes.
• Delaware Township: Gary Truckenmiller, Republican, supervisor, six-year term, 546 votes; Jean Smith, Republican, tax collector, four-year term, 685 votes.
• East Chillisquaque Township: Christian Trate, Republican, supervisor, six-year term, 121 votes.
• Lewis Township: Ricky Dyer, Republican, supervisor, six-year term, 275 votes; Judith Hawley, Republican, tax collector, four-year term, 297 votes.
• Turbot Township: Benny Snyder, Republican, six-year term, 336 votes; Ray Brouse, Republican, tax collector, four-year term, 352 votes.
• West Chillisquaque Township: Vaughn Murray, Republican, six-year term, 447 votes; Kristin Tyson, Republican, tax collector, four-year term, 452 votes.
The results for Northumberland County row offices on the ballot were as follows:
• Prothonotary: Jamie Saleski, Republican, 10,946; Jason Radel, Democrat, 4,030; John Merchinsky III, Libertarian, 915.
• Recorder of Deeds: Christina Mertz, Republican, 12,234; Allison Smeltz, Libertarian, 2,998.
• Controller: Christopher Grayson, Democrat, 12,272; Ryan Bourinski, Libertarian, 2963.
• Coroner: James Kelley, Democrat, 15,163.
