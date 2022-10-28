MIFFLINBURG — A tasty event to raise funds to assist the underinsured in receiving the services they need from the Thyra M. Humphries Center for Breast Health. That was the purpose of Cookin’ Men, an annual event held Thursday evening at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.
Around 300 guests sampled delicacies prepared by 21 chefs or chef teams who competed for favorite dish and the Top Chef honor.
The chefs donned aprons and created dishes ranging from appetizers to entrees to desserts. Those in attendance voted for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name.
Paul John Jr. and Eric John — owners of the Rusty Rail and Ritz Craft Corporation — topped the fundraising list at $7,745 and were named Top Chef. They received the coveted “Pink Whisk” award.
“It’s a great cause plus it’s a lot of fun,” John Jr. said. “I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t been affected by cancer in one way or another, so it’s an easy thing to support and be involved in.”
Rusty Rail has been hosting the event for the past six years. The John brothers made a vegetarian chili.
“It’s not about the Rusty Rail, we don’t need the advertisement, it’s all about raising as much money as we can for a good cause,” Eric John said.
In second place for the night was Rick Schuck, of Botts Tavern, who raised $6,795. Finishing in third were Angela Hess and Adam Bowersox, of Rusty Rail, who raised $3,270.
Weis Markets was the premier sponsor for the event. Weis Markets representative Rob Dacko, along with his team of chefs of Lisa Leonard and Ed Krompa presented specialties from Deitz and Watson Premium Meats and Cheeses of Philadelphia, created beer and bratwurst bites and classic turkey, roasted garlic and bacon focaccia bites.
Paul Burkholder and his wife Liz, of Furmano Foods, dished up smoked brisket braised in Rusty Rail beer, served over confit mushroom and white bean puree.
Burkholder said he’s annually participated in Cookin’ Men since its beginning. The event hits on a personal note for Burkholder.
In 2011 while packing up from the Cookin’ Men, he received a phone call from his mother telling him she was cancer free after having her breast tissue removed. His wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, and is now a survivor.
“I love making food for people for a great cause,” Burkholder said. “I’ll do it as long as they ask me to keep coming.”
Matt van Leeuwee and Matt Walsh, of Geisinger Medical Center, served up meatball minestrone soup.
“There’s a lot of prep work before the event,” Walsh said. “It’s nine-tenths of the work which needs to be done before you can serve. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together for a great cause.”
Others were there to simply enjoy the food and company, while raising funds for breast cancer awareness.
Dave Blocher of Gettysburg and Jake Eyster of Hanover — both with Quantum Imaging and Therapeutic Services, which supplies Evangelical with radiology services — attended the event.
“I love the food and enjoy the event every year,” Blocher said.
Cindy Wallace of Mifflinburg and Debbie Semmel of Elysburg attended the event for the first time.
“It’s a nice event, but we have to pace ourselves,” Wallace said, while referring to all the delicious tidbits.
Brenda Fisher of Lewisburg, a breast cancer survivor, said, “I’m glad the community is behind it, you can tell by the turnout.”
Andrew Zechman, an Evangelical Hospital employee, attended with his wife Stephanie, of Mt. Pleasant Mills.
“It’s a great cause for the breast center,” Zechman said.
Both enjoyed the jerk shrimp ceviche prepared by Dr. James Patterson, M.D., and chef Joseph Haber of Tomahawks Taco’s of Mifflinburg.
“It’s a very unique event which gives so many people a chance to showcase their talents and raise money for a good cause,” said Andrea Bertram, Operations director for Evangelical Community Hospital. “Over 400 women in 2022 used grant funds raised from the prior year’s event for diagnostic services at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.”
Donna Schuck, associate vice president of Philanthropy and Donor Relations for Evangelical Community Hospital, said the event is in its 12th year.
“We are very fortunate to have chefs with the event from the first year, plus celebrity chefs and five physicians from Evangelical Community Hospital participating,” Shuck said. “For the first time this year several women chefs or chef teams are participating, and we would like to see those numbers grow more.”
Schuck said she expected total proceeds from Thursday’s event to be more than $50,000.
The Center for Breast Health, located at 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, has a team of specialists who provide comprehensive screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. The center includes a navigation program for patients to aid in understanding their path of care and making sure they are following the path for the most optimal outcome.
After diagnosis, the center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.
Donations towards the Cookin’ Men event will be received until Monday, Oct. 31. Donations can be made by going to https://www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/cookin-men
To learn more about the services available at the Center for Breast Health, visit www.EvanHospital.com.
