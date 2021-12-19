MILTON — The pouring of concrete is well underway as the Milton Area School District's $14.1 million construction and renovation project progresses.
When complete, the school district will have a new 18,495-square-foot health and wellness center built onto the rear of the high school, and a fully renovated athletic field.
According to an update provided by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, the concrete for sidewalks is being poured and formed outside of the health and wellness center.
The base for lockers has also been poured. Work has been completed on interior cement block walls.
Other work which has recently been completed or is underway includes: Caulking of windows in the center, framing of ceilings in the locker rooms; installation of window sills in the wrestling room; insulation of piping; installation of power feeds to the roof; and installation of ductwork.
Wrestling mats are expected to be delivered in mid January.
With the stadium, Keegan said installation of the bleachers has been completed and a final review has been scheduled.
Poles have been installed for decorative fencing at the complex.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The stadium was initially planned to be completed in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan previously said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be completed in February.
