WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has received a correspondence from GuideStar by Candid that the organization has completed required question fields requested of them as a nonprofit and has demonstrated a commitment to nonprofit transparency.
As a result, the organization has been awarded the Bronze Seal Star (basic information about the nonprofit organization), Silver Seal Star (financial records available to the public) and the Gold Seal Star (highlights the organization’s programs, projects, goals, strategies, capabilities, indicators and progress).
The staff is currently working on the question fields for the final transparency seal star, Platinum, which will demonstrate Kingdom Kidz' value with metrics showing its progress and results.
GuideStar was one of the first central sources of information on US nonprofits and is the world’s largest source of information about nonprofit organizations. It was founded in Williamsburg, Va., in September 1992 and received tax-exempt status in 1996, the same year the company began posting nonprofit organizations’ financial reports to the World Wide Web. GuideStar also serves to verify that a recipient organization is established and that donated funds go where the donor intended.
