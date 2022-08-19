Service 1st donates to Green Dragon Foundation

LEWISBURG — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently donated to The Green Dragon Foundation through its Community Savings Challenge program.
Service 1st Federal Credit Union kicked off its 2022 Community Savings Challenge in February. Representatives from participating charities joined Service 1st to help develop healthy financial habits throughout local communities by encouraging people to stop in for a free financial checkup.
The financial checkup provides an opportunity for people to review their finances, set goals and discover new ways they may be able to save. By the end of the 2022 Challenge, Service 1st completed over 820 checkups and helped members save more than $1.8 million in interest combined.
The following local charities partnered with Service 1st for this year’s challenge: AGAPE, Bloomsburg; Brighter Journeys, Wilkes-Barre; Caring for Kids Backpack Program, Sunbury; Good Samaritan Mission, Danville; Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg; Milton YMCA, Milton; Mostly Mutts, Sunbury; National Alliance of Mental Illness, North Central PA; and The Green Dragon Foundation, Lewisburg.
