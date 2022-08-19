Service 1st donates to Green Dragon Foundation

From left, Ann Glock, Green Dragon executive director, and Jennifer Shabahang, vice chair, with Rachael Herb, assistant vice president Lewisburg Market of Service 1st Federal Credit Union.

 Provided by Green Dragon Foundation

LEWISBURG — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently donated to The Green Dragon Foundation through its Community Savings Challenge program.

Service 1st Federal Credit Union kicked off its 2022 Community Savings Challenge in February. Representatives from participating charities joined Service 1st to help develop healthy financial habits throughout local communities by encouraging people to stop in for a free financial checkup.

