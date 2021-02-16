State Police At Selinsgrove DUI hit and run
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A Milroy man drove off the side of the roadway and struck two mailboxes, a sign and light post, then allegedly fled the scene.
Troopers said Douglas N. Appel, 60, of Milroy, was traveling north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 13 along Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County, when the truck went off the north side of the roadway. A registration was obtained, police noted, and vehicle parts were recovered at the scene. The driver and vehicle were located at the registered owners’ address, police added, and Appel allegedly admitted to the crash and consuming alcohol prior.
Troopers said Appel showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 13 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 1999 Saturn driven by an unnamed driver was traveling north when it veered to the left and struck the passenger side of a 2020 Volvo, troopers noted. The driver of the Saturn was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 3 along Route 104 at Salem Church Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Tamara S. Schrag, 37, of Middleburg, was making a left turn in a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse when it was struck by a northbound 2008 Dodge Ram driven by John F. Balatincz, 65, of Beavertown, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Hit and run
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to a hit-and-run crash at 12:52 p.m. Feb. 14 along Millrace Road, east of Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south shen it went off the west side of the roadway and struck a legally parked 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Terroristic threats
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up and arrested a Selinsgrove woman for making threats.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 13 at Valley Lodge Hotel, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Dawn Campbell, 47, allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old Selinsgrove man and threatened him with a knife. A weapon was seized from the woman’s room, police said. Campbell was taken into custody, arraigned and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $10,000 bail, police noted.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman was cited after she alleged shoved and punched a Selinsgrove man.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 11 at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Dawn Campbell, 46, allegedly shoved and punched Jamil Chaudry, 62, in the back during an argument.
Trespass
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged trespass at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 13 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
The victim is a 28-year-old Middleburg woman.
Burglary
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into Bilger Automotive and stole four Pa. inspection stickers and a catalytic converter, police reported.
The alleged incident took place between 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 and 8:50 a.m. Feb. 10 at Bilger Automotive, 4264 Globe Mills Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. The four stickers were valued at $8 apiece and the Mitsubishi catalytic converter was valued at $150.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged trespass at Valley Lodge, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 10.
Trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving a male suspect at Turkey Hill who was not to be at the store, and advised to leave.
The alleged incident took place at 3:40 a.m. Feb. 11 at Turkey Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills man was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 8 along Mill Road and Route 104 when a 2005 Mazda 6 was stopped for an expired registration. Roy Maben, 30, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman was charged after she was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, troopers said.
A traffic stop was initiated at 2:04 a.m. Jan. 20 after troopers noted a vehicle code violation. Ariel Hill, 27, was allegedly driving a 2009 Dodge and found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Charges were filed following a toxicology report on Feb. 12, police added.
Found property
PENN TOWNSHIP — A cell phone was found in the parking lot of the state police barracks in Penn Township, Snyder County.
The phone was found at 10:56 a.m. Feb. 14 at 81 Lorian Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An Avis man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:20 a.m. Feb. 12 along Route 220 north, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Kolton J. Long, 25, of Avis, was traveling north in a 201 Volkswagen Jetta when it rearended a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John A. Phillips. 56, of Linden, troopers reported. Long was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. Phillips was belted and was not injured.
Long will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 12 along John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Kenneth C. Flewelling, 55, of New Columbia, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn and was struck by an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Ryan M. Quick, 28, of Muncy. No one was injured.
Flewelling will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman escaped injury when her vehicle went out of control and struck a bridge barrier in slushy conditions.
Troopers said a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Terrian E. Hartman, 21, was traveling north when it went out of control, crossed into the left lane and struck a bridge barriers. Hartman was belted and was not injured.
She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 13 along Route 442, west of Opp Lane, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Dan A. Winder, 23, of Hughesville, was traveling west when it left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Winter was not belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone placed a candy bar into the gas tube of a Jeep, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 1 p.m. Feb. 13 and 11 a.m. Feb. 14 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the candy bar was placed in the gas tube of a 2002 Jeep belonging to a 48-year-old Williamsport woman.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
BRIAR CREEK — An Iowa man was taken into custody for DUI following a traffic stop at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 12 along Columbia Boulevard and Old Route 4, Brian Creek, Columbia County.
A 2017 Ford F250 was stopped and a 35-year-old Sidney, Iowa, man determined to be under the influence, troopers said. The stop was made for alleged violations.
2-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Two vehicles collided in the parking area of the rest area in Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:11 p.m. Feb. 13 at the rest area of I-80 westbound, mile marker 245.7. Michael J. Jenkins, 60, of Otsgeo, Mich., was driving a 2020 Volvo truck as it left its parking spot and moved into the the side of a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Jay R. Waner, 78, of North Manchester, Ind. No one was injured.
Jenkins will be cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
Theft of vehicle parts
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a snow plow off a vehicle parked along the roadway, troopers reported.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between noon Jan. 15 and 10:45 a.m. Feb. 12 at 666 Route 118, Sugarloaf Township, Columbia County. The plow belonged to James Hartman, 49, of Benton, police added.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Phone call request, 11:14 a.m., police headquarters; complaint, 1:14 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard; theft, 2:14 p.m., Market Street; domestic, 3:35 p.m., North Third Street, Mifflinburg; traffic stop, 4:37 p.m., Industrial Boulevard.
• Saturday: Attempt to locate, 12:13 a.m., Lawton Lane, Milton; be on the lookout, 4:29 a.m., Coal Township police; traffic warning, 8:48 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic control, 10:58 a.m., North Derr Drive; information, 1:30 p.m., Reitz Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 5:28 p.m., St. George Street and University Avenue.
