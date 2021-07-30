LEWISBURG — School supply backpacks will be distributed at no charge this weekend from a local phone store.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the TCC store, 7431 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg, up to 150 backpacks will be available on a first-come, first served basis. Each will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other items for students.
“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to support the education of the youth,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, noted in a news release. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”
According to a 2020 National Retail Federation survey, American families with school-aged children spent $33.9 billion on school supplies, or about $789 per family.
TCC stores nationwide are participating in the same giveaway at the same time and date, for the ninth year. About 1.2 million packs have been donated since the start of the program in 2013.
Round Room, parent company of TCC, owns more than 1,200 TCC or Wireless Zone stores in 43 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.