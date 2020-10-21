COVID-19 case count continues to grow in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG — Six additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death have been reported in Northumberland County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
According to the DOH Wednesday report, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March is now at 1,268, an increase of six over Tuesday. One additional death has also been reported in the county, with the total now standing at 104.
Among surrounding counties, an increase in COVID-19 cases was also reported in Lycoming County, where the number of confirmed cases jumped to 852. That represented an increase of 11 cases over the previous day.
One new COVID-19 cases was reported in Union County, while three new cases were reported in Montour County.
Confirmed local cases by county include:
• Northumberland County, 1,268 (104 deaths)
• Columbia County, 988 (40 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 852 cases (31 deaths)
• Union County, 600 cases (8 deaths)
• Snyder County, 389 cases (15 deaths)
Montour County, 256 cases (7 deaths)
