District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Savanna Wilhelm, 24, of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, violate regulation, operate vehicle without valid inspection, operating privilege suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:05 a.m. June 30 along Route 15 southbound, Kelly Township, Union County.
Police said Wilhelm was found walking along the roadway near her vehicle, which was parked on the highway. Wilhelm allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and refused blood testing.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Ciera Stewart, 30, of Randall Circle, Williamsport, has been charged with retail theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:18 p.m. April 6 at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Stewart left the store without paying for $105.86 worth of groceries.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Montandon man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 1:46 p.m. July 15 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2013 Harley-Davidson Seventy Two driven by Codey Hulsizer, 34, struck a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Brooke Zerby, 27, of Milton, as the Explorer was stopped to make a turn onto Ard Road.
Hulsizer, who was not using safety equipment, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries. He was cited with following too closely. Zerby was not injured.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old from Mifflinburg escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 12:30 a.m. July 15 along Colonel John Kelly Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2004 Buick Century driven by Alec Snook-Troester was traveling too fast for condition, went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:29 p.m. July 15 along Interstate 180, south of Hughes Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2010 GM Terrain driven by Kaitlyn Hill, 20, of Hughesville, struck a deer which ran onto the roadway.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Lindsey Straub, 28, of Lock Haven, has been charged after allegedly stealing the wallet of a 27-year-old New Jersey woman, and using her credit card.
The incident was reported at 6:57 p.m. July 3 along Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:16 p.m. July 14 in the Hobby Lobby parking lot, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Toyota Rav4 driven by Brian Hemrick, 58, of Watsontown, fled the scene after backing from a parking stall and striking a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to Kathie Knotts, 51, of Danville. Hemrick was cited with duty to give information and render aid.
State Police at Bloomsburg DUI
HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 11:56 a.m. July 1 at Buckhorn Road and Mall Boulevard, Hemlock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers reported charging Charles Johanning. He was locked up in the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Richard A. Diehl, to Ritz FIN L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $1,500,000.
• Roman Empire Holdings L.L.C., Vincent J. Romanini Member, Brenda J. Romanini, to EM Mifflinburg L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $200,000.
• Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Trinity Church of Winfield, property in Union Township, $1.
• M3 Rentals L.L.C., to Robert F. Smith II, Emily M. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Hearthstone Masonry L.L.C., to Shell Rain Holdings L.L.C., property in Union Township, $1.
• Kyle P. Dagan, Stacy M. Dagan, to Linda A. Wolcott, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mark D. Spiro, Tracie E. Durden, to Caleb A. Hopkins, Susannah Rhodes Stewart, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Colin J. Reitmeyer, Jacqueline A Reitmeyer, to Colin J. Reitmeyer, Jacquelline A. Reitmeyer, Colin J. Reitmeyer Trustee, Jacqueline A. Reitmeyer Trustee, Reitmeyer Primary Residence and Asset Protection, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius, to BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $55,166.
• Dale L. R. Styers, Wendy Y. Styers, to Dale and Wendy Styers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Dale Styers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Wendy Styers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jeremy D. Styers Trustee, Heather R. Oberdorf Trustee, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Dale L. R. Styers, Wendy Y. Styers, to Dale and Wendy Styers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Dale Styers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Wendy Styers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jeremy D. Styers Trustee, Heather R. Oberdorf Trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Daniel Z. Martin, Esther W. Martin, to Glen D. Martin, Carla Z. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jo Ann C. Potanjo, to Jo Ann C. Potanjo, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Glen R. Brown, Jessica R. Brown, to Jason Nolte, Kristi R. Nolte, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dennis J. Shoemaker, Kim M. Shoemaker, to Joshua E. Aikey, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rosaria R. Mazzamuto, Rosaria R. Clemens, to Limestone Township, Mifflinburg Borough, water easement.
• Curvin L. Martin, Judith A. Martin, to Limestone Township, Mifflinburg Borough, water easement.
• Ronald L. Quinn Jr. , Denise F. Quinn, to Mifflinburg Borough, Limestone Township, water easement.
• Katy Baker Trustee, Keith Fogle Trustee, Glenn K. Fogle and Leeann M. Fogle Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Glen K. Fogel Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Leeann M. Fogel Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Limestone Township, to Mifflinburg Borough, water easement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.