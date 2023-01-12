HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) was recently reappointed to serve as chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2023-24 legislative session.
Yaw has served as chairman of the committee since 2013, and was reappointed to the post by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39).
Yaw also has been appointed to serve as a member of the Judiciary Committee as vice chairman; and as a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; Banking and Insurance Committee; Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee; and Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.
The Environmental Resources and Energy Committee has broad jurisdiction over the state’s energy resources and development, including regulations and conservation efforts; initiatives related to public lands and their renewable resources; policies affecting surface mining, coal, oil, and gas, and mineral leasing; and broad oversight of air and water resources.
In addition to Yaw’s role as committee chairman, he also will continue to serve as one of 21 members of the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission, and as chairman of the Board for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a bipartisan, bicameral legislative research agency of the General Assembly.
