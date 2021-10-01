LEWISBURG — The YMCA & Pennie Health Equity Tour will present an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Participants will include Evangelical Community Hospital, Capital BlueCross – CHIP Program, Highmark, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Geisinger, William Cameron Engine Company, White Deer Run Treatment Network and DIG Furniture Bank.
In addition, the team from Pennie will be available to assist community members with access to health and dental coverage, with the additional financial assistance available from the American Rescue Plan.
Geisinger will be offering walk-in flu vaccinations, dental and blood pressure screenings, and information on Neighborly, a digital platform to help people access free or low-cost services in their community. Evangelical Community Hospital will offer blood glucose testing, free Naloxone kits and information on a smoking cessation program.
The YMCA will be hosting several informational and activity booths for families to connect them to local services and programs to promote overall wellness and the YMCA evidence-based health intervention programs. These programs help individuals overcome challenges related to adult and childhood obesity, arthritis, cancer, hypertension, pre-diabetes, and tobacco dependency.
