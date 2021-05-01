NEW BERLIN — Art Lieberman, a local business owner, announced a target date for SUN Virtual Mall signups this week.
Leiberman said he would like to have 15 to 20 businesses signed up for the online sales aide by Saturday, May 15. More than half a dozen have signed up so far, including a restaurant, a printer, a heating and cooling service, a carpet retailer and furniture sales. Two and perhaps three other entrants were pending.
The SUN Virtual Mall was designed to help local shops be more competitive with larger chains through use of features such as live chat and other ways to use technology to simulate an in-store experience.
"Brick and mortar businesses were in trouble before the pandemic hit," Lieberman said. "The best example of that is that Walmart reported that during the four days of the Black Friday weekend, 73% of their business came over the internet, not in their 1,000 or more stores."
Lieberman said the offer of two months at no charge was still being honored for the first entrants.
"When it is free, what's there to be scared of?" Lieberman mused. "If people are afraid that it is new and the concept that is new, they are a little frightened of getting involved. When it is free, what is there to be frightened about?"
Lieberman added that increasing sales with a free program was like "found money."
"I'm more positive about this than I was two or three weeks ago," he said. "People are starting to respond."
SUN Virtual Mall advertising would include names of the stores and photos. To date, La Primavera, Mifflinburg Variety, H.A. Heating and Cooling, Heaven's Best Carpet and Plaza House Furniture were on board.
Inquiries about opening at the SUN Virtual Mall can be made via email at sunvirtualmall@yahoo.com or by calling 570-308-7700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.