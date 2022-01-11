LEWISBURG — Whether or not to allow local police to use radar for speed enforcement remained an open question in the early weeks of 2022.
Senate Bill 419, which would permit local law enforcement to use radar, passed by a vote of 49-1 in June. It was sent to the State House for consideration where it joined measures regulating traffic radar calibration and others.
“I was the only person in the Senate who voted against that bill,” said Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). “Everybody talked about it. The only people that contacted me about radar for local people were mayors.
“I never had a contact from anybody who said this is a real safety issue (or) this is an issue where we have all kinds of problems with speeding in local municipalities,” he added. “I think it is an open invitation to ‘speed traps.’”
Yaw said using speed enforcement as a revenue generator would defy the intend of radar use.
“Law enforcement never contacted me and said this is really a safety issue,” Yaw added. “That’s why I voted against it.”
Election integrity remained among other topics at hand in early 2022
Yaw maintained elections in the district are well run, resulting in accurate outcomes. He credited the work of voter service personnel in his counties for ensuring true results.
Yet the suspicions surrounding security of the 2020 election have not only lingered, but also planted a “seed of distrust” which Yaw said does a disservice to all citizens of the commonwealth.
“I have talked to election officials in every one of my counties,” Yaw said. “To be very honest about it they were very hurt, some were insulted, by the whole idea that their operations were either not doing things right or the accuracy wasn’t there.”
Yaw said hearings with voting officials came up with reasonable answers to questions raised after 2020. However, a provision for use of voter identification prompted a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Yaw recalled talking with voter service people, one of whom was nearly in tears as she described accusations of cheating or being less than honest.
Yaw added he was not against auditing elections, but was questioned what an audit would actually do. He suggested talking to the governor to find out what he wanted.
Elsewhere, Yaw was puzzled by the intermittent criticism of legislative pay raises based on the rate of inflation. When inflation was negligible, as it had been over an extended period before 2021, criticism of raises was minimal. With inflation on the rise, the policy has drawn attention.
Yaw noted that pay raise policy was linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) before he began in the state senate. He maintained it was preferable to the “midnight pay raise,” which was a catalyst for the change in the policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.