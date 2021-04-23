LEWISBURG — A BizPitch ‘21 winner chose to help out a local business struggling through a difficult period for brick-and-mortar shops.
Mark Roginkin and Anurag Vaidya, Bucknell University senior biomedical engineering students, proposed a venture called gARments during the finals of BizPitch ‘21 through the Small Business Development Center. Their winning effort in the Shark Tank-style business pitch competition earned the $3,000 first prize. The competition was presented online and used video and graphics as well as live interviews with judges.
The co-founders said they saw downtown Lewisburg retailers, notably clothing stores, suffering amid the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They sought to bring computer experience and product development expertise to the problem.
The app, gARments, would make online shopping easier and more effective for retailers who may not have an internet sales presence.
“Our app gives users a chance to try on clothing online without having to go into the store (by) using augmented reality (AR),” Roginkin explained in a recorded presentation. He proposed customizable online shopping could help small businesses worldwide, starting in Lewisburg.
The contestants said Cindy Krebs, owner of Leslie’s Closet, was experiencing a reduction in traffic as the pandemic continued and was dipping into her retirement to keep the store open. They sought to preserve the option of trying on apparel, her one-of-a-kind brand and a comfortable experience for customers. Selling three more items per day could be the difference between making rent and losing the store.
Vaidya said a shopper using gARments would enter their basic measurements. It would then ask for style preferences, then let the customer browse and enter a “fitting room” by pointing their phone at a mirror and getting an image of what they would look like.
The gARments app targeted Boomers and members of Generation X, according to its developers, as both demographic cohorts support small business but resist online shopping. A fee of 5% per sale was proposed for use of gARments.
Judges asked if the idea could be applied to larger businesses. Vaidya replied it could, but they preferred to work with small business.
Other pitches included Brave Beyond BISP (Benazir Income Support Program), presented from Pakistan by Charize Ahsan, an economics and philosophy major. The proposal included teaching one skill at a time to women in Pakistan so that they may leave that country’s public support system. Brave Beyond BISP received $1,000 as the Change Maker Award.
Emily Bayuk, an electrical engineering major, received $1,000 as the second place winner for the STEM Diaries, books and other media to encourage young women to choose careers in science, tech, math and engineering careers. Conch, a mobile concierge service proposed to connect people with places, earned the $1,000 Fan’s Favorite Award.
Judges included Bucknell alumni Frank Davis, Horizon Group founder, Caroline Freedman, CEO and co-founder of NurturMe, and Kevin Takrad, founder of MakiMaki.
