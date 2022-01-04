LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is continuing to offer a crisis program to residents who qualify for fuel assistance, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP.) This program repairs malfunctioning heating units at no cost.
Additionally, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus funds are being used to offer a new service, the LIHEAP Clean and Tune Pilot program for residents. Clean and Tune is a benefit available to assist homeowners and residents in cleaning and tuning their primary heating equipment and avoiding interruptions to their heating service. It will provide general service with the goal of preventing crisis calls due to loss of heating. Homeowners and residents must qualify for fuel assistance.
Residents should contact their local county assistance office to see if they qualify for these programs. The application period is open now through May 6.
SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program serves a seven-county area: Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder and Union.
If residents don’t qualify for LIHEAP or Crisis assistance, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG’s Weatherization services. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization services may provide furnace repair, although it is not immediate help, as it would be through Crisis. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program can be reached at 570-522-7219.
Crisis income eligibility guidelines by familyFamily size are: One, $19,320; two, $26,130; three, $32,940; four, $39,750; five, $46,560; six, $53,370; seven, $60,180; and eight, $66,990.
For more information, contact the following county assistance offices: Columbia, 570-387-4232; Juniata, 717-436-2158; Mifflin, 717-242-6095; Montour, 866-410-2093; Perry, 717-582-5038; Snyder, 570-372-1721; and Union, 570-524-2201.
