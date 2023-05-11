MILTON — Milton Mayor Tom Aber cast a tie-breaking vote during Wednesday’s council meeting, maintaining a requirement that a historic railcar situated on borough property have a canopy placed over it.
“The (Milton) historical society has requested that the agreement be amended to eliminate the requirement to put a covering over the railroad car that’s in front of the police station,” said John Pfeil, council member. “Initially, the person who had done renovations on the railroad car requested that that covering be included in any agreement between the historical society and the borough.
“He has since said that that’s not necessary, that if they have an annual inspection and annual maintenance, that would be adequate.”
Council members Jeff Robol, Cindy Fawess, John Pfeil, Charles Swartz and Joe Moralez voted in favor of eliminating the requirement for a cover. Linda Meckly, Jennifer Mabus, Scott Derr, Jamie Walker and Dale Pfeil voted against eliminating the cover. Mayor Tom Aber broke the tie by voting against eliminating the cover, thereby keeping the cover in the agreement.
Moralez raised a question about the cost of the cover.
“They requested that we not make that public. They’ve had four bids that they consider to be exorbitant,” said John Pfeil.
Council announced it is assembling a Brown Avenue Revitalization Committee.
“What this committee is going to do is essentially come to council with the ideology of what the future looks like for this borough, for Brown Avenue,” Walker said. “We have to do what we have to do in this borough to create something that we know is going to live on way past our time.”
The 19 member committee includes: Jamie Walker, police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Dale Pfeil, Jen Mabus, Scott Derr, Mayor Tom Aber, Jess Novinger, Sam Shaffer, Chris Coup, Bonnie McDowell, Amanda Bradley, Jason Letteer, Kevin Scheimreif, Pat Mack, Lance Laubach, Rod Harris, Dr. John Bickhart, as well as two Milton Area High School students, Hunter Zettlemoyer and Abby Kitchens.
“I’m not saying that’s going to be the only 19 members, but as of right now, those are the 19 members,” said Walker. “I would like to have meetings every two weeks. They’re going to be agenda driven. They’re going to be very involved.”
Council approved a request from the Central PA Pickleball Lovers to paint pickleball lines on the tennis courts in the park.
“A little while back we had agreed to paint lines on two of the six tennis courts for the pickleball lines,” said Dale Pfeil, citing that the club had since grown in numbers. “They’re asking that we consider painting the additional four.”
Initially, Dale Pfeil made a motion to paint pickleball lines on two of the courts. Milton Area High School assistant tennis coach Joanna Johnson made a public comment in favor of painting the remaining four courts.
“We would like all of the courts painted, please,” said Johnson. “It’s not an issue.”
D’Arcy Sampsell, a member of Central PA Pickleball Lovers, explained the group would like to host pickleball tournaments as a fundraising opportunity for other organizations.
“We want to raise money for other people,” said Sampsell.
In other business, police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer shared that the community has been the victim of a “retail theft ring.”
“Some of the individuals have been captured. Some of the individuals have not,” said Zettlemoyer. “If you see people in stores, specifically in aisles with cosmetics and you see suspicious behavior while you’re in there, call us.”
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said a Brown Avenue gas line construction will likely be complete in the near future.
“They’re moving along faster than they thought. It should be wrapping up, probably, within the next two to three weeks,” said Shaffer. “Now the (pavement) restoration won’t be done. That’ll have to settle for two months or so until they can come back to do the final restoration.”
