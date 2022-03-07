SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University students have been selected as semifinalists in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program competition.
Each year, the Fulbright Commission receives approximately 10,000 applications and presents an average of 2,000 awards for students to conduct research, study, or teach abroad in more than 160 countries worldwide.
Susquehanna’s semifinalists are:
• Emma Beiter, Class of 2022, a psychology and Spanish double major from Danville, who is a semifinalist for an English Teaching Assistantship in Peru.
• Olivia McGaw, Class of 2022, a Spanish studies — education K-12 major from Bloomsburg, who is a semifinalist for an English Teaching Assistantship in Spain.
After being chosen as semifinalists by Fulbright U.S. National Screening Committees, applications are passed to the host countries for final selection.
