MIFFLINBURG — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College has confirmed that storms which ripped through Union County on Sunday — heavily damaging the Just Lite It Fireworks store in Kelly Township and a barn in Lewis Township — contained "localized circulative rotation in the clouds which may have spurred tornadoes."

Greg DeVoir, lead meteorologist with the weather service, said most of Union County experienced heavy downpours on Sunday. In addition, he confirmed there were some localized circulative rotation in the clouds which may have spurred tornadoes which caused property damage.

