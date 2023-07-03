MIFFLINBURG — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College has confirmed that storms which ripped through Union County on Sunday — heavily damaging the Just Lite It Fireworks store in Kelly Township and a barn in Lewis Township — contained "localized circulative rotation in the clouds which may have spurred tornadoes."
Greg DeVoir, lead meteorologist with the weather service, said most of Union County experienced heavy downpours on Sunday. In addition, he confirmed there were some localized circulative rotation in the clouds which may have spurred tornadoes which caused property damage.
Weather service staff members joined with the Union County Emergency Management Agency Monday to survey storm damage the county. Damage was also surveyed in Northumberland, Dauphin, Perry and Juniata counties.
According to the weather service, two separate funnel clouds were reported just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
One was reported along Red Bank Road, with another near Route 45 in Union County. The storm system then pushed eastward.
"It was kind of an unusual system as it was similar to a tropical air mass with turbulence that may have caused some weaker tornadoes," DeVoir said, of the Sunday storm. "The thing our crews will be looking most closely at is whether the damage reported was caused by straight-line winds or if the pattern of debris was caused by a tornado."
He said a tornado has a defined path in which
"The teams were out looking at whether it was convergent winds with rotation or straight line winds that often cause downbursts," DeVoir said. "The teams were also trying to determine wind speeds. That is is a bit trickier to determine."
In order to determine speeds, he said weather service personnel look at the size, condition, and age of buildings damaged.
"The teams are also using GPS in determining where the line of the storms and the path that they took," DeVoir said.
"This isn't like the widespread storms of the midwest," said.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, inspectors were examining information and drone footage of storm damage. A determination on the storms likely won't be released until later this week due to the July 4 holiday.
Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich said the storm seemed to have started in Lewis Township, near the Four Bells Church.
The roof of a chicken barn located on a farm near the church was torn off in the storm. The farm is owned by Aaron and Joann Hoover.
The roof also struck another barn on the property as it was ripped off in the storm.
From the farm, Dietrich said the storm followed a path along Pleasant Grove and Kaiser Run roads, before heading east and damaging the roof of a home near the Pine Valley Trailer Court.
That home, Dietrich said, is located at 403 Dietrich Road and owned by Walter and Janet Russell.
Next, the storm moved east, damaging a building at the Silver Moon Plaza and causing extensive damage to Just Lite It Fireworks in Kelly Township.
Business owner Andrew Keister said the storm came at the worst possible time.
"If it would have just happened a month from now, it would have been OK as these next two days are the busiest days for the fireworks store," Keister said, on Monday.
According to Keister, the property was recently purchased by Wawa, which will be responsible for the building's demolition.
On Monday morning, he said workers were cleaning up the facility with the hope of reopening.
"Right now the fireworks store has hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fireworks for sale and we hope to have the power back on and cleaned up enough so that they can open up and do business," said Keister.
He said most of the damage was to a storage barn at the rear of the building. The fireworks were primarily in cement-block building, and weren't impacted by the damage.
