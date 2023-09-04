WILLIAMSPORT — Johnson Controls, among Pennsylvania College of Technology’s cherished Corporate Tomorrow Makers, has granted a total of $100,000 to support the institution’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning program.
Penn College is one of 10 grantees in the 2023-24 cohort of Johnson Controls’ $15 million Community College Partnership Program, now in its third year of inspiring the next generation of workforce leaders. All of the recipient colleges were recommended by Johnson Controls employees and are in communities where the corporation has a presence.
“We were honored to be nominated for this opportunity by our valued partners at Johnson Controls,” said Loni N. Kline, senior vice president for college relations. “This generous award will provide much-needed support for our students in the HVAC program as they hone their skills to continue to meet industry need.”
The majority of the grant – $72,000 – will go toward student scholarships. Of the balance, $23,000 will be used to purchase A2L refrigeration equipment, and $5,000 will allow student participation in professional development opportunities.
“In addition to the financial benefits of the scholarship, these students will have the opportunity to tour Johnson Controls construction projects and testing facilities,” said Ellyn A. Lester, assistant dean of construction and architectural technologies. “Even more important, though, they will be building relationships with industry leaders who will share their vast professional experience, which is priceless.”
The funding was won through a collaborative Penn College team of Kline; Kyle A. Smith, senior executive director of college relations; Ashley E. Day, manager of grants and communications; Jason W. Killinger, associate professor of HVAC technology; and Lester.
Grant recipients have the opportunity to receive a renewed grant for up to three years, creating long-term opportunities for program development.
“This partnership with Penn College is an investment in our community by introducing the next generation of skilled workers to the high-demand and rewarding careers in the building technology industry,” said Joseph Emrich, Central PA market general manager, Building Solutions North America, at Johnson Controls. “This partnership focuses on giving students from all backgrounds the opportunity to enter a career that is creating more comfortable, healthy and safe environments.”
Penn College offers a bachelor’s in heating, ventilation and air conditioning engineering technology and an associate degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology.
