WILLIAMSPORT — Johnson Controls, among Pennsylvania College of Technology’s cherished Corporate Tomorrow Makers, has granted a total of $100,000 to support the institution’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning program.

Penn College is one of 10 grantees in the 2023-24 cohort of Johnson Controls’ $15 million Community College Partnership Program, now in its third year of inspiring the next generation of workforce leaders. All of the recipient colleges were recommended by Johnson Controls employees and are in communities where the corporation has a presence.

