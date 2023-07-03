SELINSGROVE — One day after rain washed out a big 410 sprint car race at the Selinsgrove Speedway, the promoter of a Junaita County dirt track — which pumps millions of dollars into the regional economy — has his fingers crossed that the wet weather will subside in time for a grand finale slated for his facility.

Sunday’s $10,000-to-win Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway was canceled due to wet weather.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.