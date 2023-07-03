SELINSGROVE — One day after rain washed out a big 410 sprint car race at the Selinsgrove Speedway, the promoter of a Junaita County dirt track — which pumps millions of dollars into the regional economy — has his fingers crossed that the wet weather will subside in time for a grand finale slated for his facility.
Sunday’s $10,000-to-win Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway was canceled due to wet weather.
The cars did make it onto the track for some heat laps before the rain started falling. The race itself will be made up Sunday, July 9, but will not be counted as part of speedweek.
Sunday’s event was the fourth race on the 10-race Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek schedule to fall due to rain.
Steve O’Neal, the promotor of Port Royal Speedway, is hoping the wet weather will pass in time for tonight’s speedweek finale at his track.
“Financially, this is one of the best weeks of the year for the tracks, and also the racers,” O’Neal said. “The tracks put up extra money for each show... The extra helps the racers get through the year.”
The opening round of the series, scheduled for June 23 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, was washed out. A June 27 race scheduled to be held at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville also fell due to the weather, along with a race scheduled for Saturday, July 1, at Port Royal.
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri scored wins June 24 at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown and June 25 at BAPS Speedway in York Haven.
Brent Marks won a June 28 race in Hagerstown, Md., and a June 30 race at Williams Grove. Freddie Rahmer won a round of the series contested June 29 at Lincoln Speedway.
According to O’Neal, sprint speedweek is organized by Alan Kreitzer, with assistance from promoters from Port Royal, Lincoln and Williams Grove speedways.
O’Neal describes those tracks as “the big three that keep 410 (sprint car) racing alive” in Pennsylvania. He noted that the three host weekly 410 races.
Each of the three tracks, O’Neal explained, are allotted two speedweek race dates.
“If we have other tracks that want in on (speedweek), Alan talks to them,” O’Neal said.
“The tradition of sprint car racing, in general in Central Pennsylvania, goes back to the history of the sport,” he continued. “Automobile racing has always been strong in Central Pennsylvania. Throughout the years, the fans have kept it that way.
“We’ve always had good tracks, good promoters,” O’Neal said. “It does a lot for the economy in the state of Pennsylvania.”
According to O’Neal, a 2021 study led by Washington and Jefferson College near Pittsburgh found that Port Royal Speedway has a $26 million economic impact on Juniata and surrounding counties.
“That would be the counties surrounding us, Perry County, Mifflin County, Snyder,” O’Neal explained. “That’s your hotels, gas stations, beer distributors (impacted)... It just goes on and on... A lot of people depend on the racing industry.”
In a 2022 interview with The Standard-Journal, Robert Johnson said that same study fount auto racing has a $2.5 billion economic impact on the state. Johnson is the director of Government Affairs for the United States Motorsports Association.
Johnson’s organization coordinated the study.
“There are nearly 100 (race) tracks in Pennsylvania, of all types,” Johnson said, in the 2022 interview. “Pennsylvania is famous for the Selinsgroves, we’re famous for dirt track racing. We have famous tracks all over the state.”
“Not enough people realize how big racing is,” O’Neal said. “We need to get a voice in Harrisburg... I don’t think the people in Harrisburg realize how big racing is.
“A lot of people depend on racing,” he continued. “A lot of people make their business (from racing).”
He said the industry stretches beyond the individual race tracks and teams. For example, American Racer Tires is based in Indiana, Pa., while various other companies related to the racing industry operate throughout the state.
“Selinsgrove, Port Royal (speedways), we pay amusement tax,” O’Neal continued. “Every general admission ticket sold, the towns get money off of it.”
O’Neal is in his 13th-straight season as Port Royal Speedway promotor. He served in the same capacity between 1997 and 1999.
In addition to the responsibilities at his own facility, he tries to take in as many speedweek races as possible.
“I always loved racing,” O’Neal said. “That was always my hobby. I’m going to be there whether I’m in charge or not.”
He enjoys interacting with those who attend the races.
“Every year, we seem to get new fans that put (speedweek) on their bucket list,” O’Neal said. “I get an opportunity to meet new people. There’s a lot of really nice, good people you meet.”
He also enjoys interacting with his track’s sponsors, and said there’s more of an opportunity to do so with the track hosting two speedweek events.
Speaking prior to the start of the weekend, O’Neal said that while the weather has hindered speedweek, it hasn’t impacted the on-track action at the events which have been held.
“So far, the racing has been extraordinary; it’s been very, very good,” he said.
O’Neal noted that the inclement weather throughout the week has cut down on the number of drivers from outside of Pennsylvania who have traveled to compete in the series of 10-scheduled races.
“The weather has been a negative,” O’Neal said. “I hope the weatherman plays nice with us (tonight).”
