DANVILLE — The Karen Gronsky School of Dance recently took extraordinary steps to make sure students could perform at a winter recital.
Owner Karen Gronsky said a professional film company recorded and edited the performances of her students. The finished product was shown early in the month at the Point Drive-In near Danville in a festive celebration of the season.
Gronsky said the show was titled “Christmas at the Drive-In,” which kept it simple, fun and happy. Many community members were on hand according to people who were there and the operators of the drive-in.
“They told us we had between 200 and 300 cars,” Gronsky said. “It was way bigger than I had ever anticipated, especially operating with a smaller amount of students.”
Cars were decorated and there was a sing-along during intermission. Santa and the Grinch also made appearances.
Gronsky’s inspiration originated with her young students who she said have seen many activities canceled or postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The school ordinarily did two or three performances per year.
“They were stripped of everything, every activity,” she said. “I just wanted to give back to them because they’ve been so beautiful and generous to me.”
Locations for recording the recital pieces included Mill Street in Danville, Flowers by Scott, their home studio on Center Street and the neighborhood around it.
Gronsky commended the Point Drive-In for the accommodations and said she could offer pointers about using the site as a safe, socially distanced site for events.
