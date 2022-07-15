State budget provides windfall for Lewisburg Schools

LEWISBURG — A $1.75 billion increase in education spending contained within the Pennsylvania state budget passed last Friday will provide higher basic and special education subsidies to school districts across the commonwealth.
The additional spending includes a $525 million basic education spending increase through the Pennsylvania Fair Funding Formula that will bolster district funding by an average of 8%.
Lewisburg Area School District Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said the funding increase comes as a welcome surprise for the district.
“We were pleasantly surprised with the state budget. Since the governor and the legislature added a chunk of money to public education that went through the new funding formula, Lewisburg got a sizeable bump thanks to the calculation of that formula,” said Fairchild.
The state budget would provide the district with an estimated $4.89 million in basic education funding, $904,443 more than the $3.99 million contained in the 2022-2023 budget approved in June by the LASD Board of Directors. The district will also receive an estimated $1.22 million in special education funding, a bump of $127,028 over the budgeted $1 million.
“It will be helpful with our staffing needs, finding counselors, making sure we have special education professionals and ensuring the mental health of our students, so we’re definitely going to put that to use,” Fairchild said, noting that this is the first significant special education increase in many years.
At a LASD Board of Directors meeting Thursday, directors voted to approve a feasibility study by Barry Isett and Associates for plans for a multipurpose building to house the new Dragon’s Den concession stand, at a cost of $5,000.
Director Dr. Erin Jablonksi asked that the board consider an additional design on top of the plan already submitted.
“The feasibility study that we’re paying for is just for one sketch that we have, and if we don’t have something else to also consider, we don’t have a decision to make besides ‘yea’ or ‘nay’, we don’t have options,” Jablonski said. She suggested a design that would integrate the building and bleachers, with the bleachers to be built on top of the building.
Directors also voted to accept a $14,050.98 donation from the Green Dragon Foundation. The donation will provide $11,752 for short-term repairs at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field, $1,617.12 towards STEM kits to the Middle School Science program, $500 to support a student attendee at the Future Business Leaders of America national conference and $181.86 to the Kelly Elementary special needs award program. A donation from Girls on the Run towards Linntown playground equipment was also accepted.
Members of the board offered their support for Acting Superintendent Cathy Moser, who took over the position after the departure of former Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh in June.
“I want to thank Cathy over and over again for stepping in and being willing to do the job that you are doing,” said Director Kristin Kraus, who also expressed her excitement over the district’s new hires.
“I also want to thank Cathy immensely. It’s seamless, you know everything that’s going on and that gives us so much confidence,” said Jablonski.
Moser expressed her gratitude for the board’s support, saying, “I wanted to share my sincere appreciation for your expressed confidence that I feel, that we can step right in and continue the effort and the business and the important concerns that are the board’s purview.”
In other business, the board approved:
• A memorandum of agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
• A revision to the original 2002 job descriptions for cafeteria manager cafeteria food service worker positions.
• An update to the district’s non-union support staff handbook clarifying language on the implementation of the new support staff salary matrix.
A special Zoom meeting will be held July 28 for district hiring and to approve a personnel report prior to the August regular board meeting.
Thursday’s meeting started with an executive session lasting approximately 30 minutes for the purposes of discussing two legal matters, three personnel matters and a revised personnel report.
Board Vice President Cory Heath and Director Mary Ann Stanton were absent from the meeting and excused. Director Jordan Fetzer was present via Zoom.
