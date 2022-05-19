HARRISBURG — With both temperatures and the number of motorcycles traveling on Pennsylvania roadways on the rise, the Wolf Administration is reminding drivers and motorcyclists to share the road, obey traffic laws and watch out for one another throughout the riding season.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and motorcycle safety advocates joined forces to promote and encourage the safe operation of all vehicles. Gov. Tom Wolf has proclaimed May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Pennsylvania.
There were 3,578 crashes involving motorcycles on Pennsylvania roadways in 2021, resulting in 226 fatalities. Crashes rose by more than 150 from the 2020 number of 3,404, while fatalities also rose from 217 in 2020.
