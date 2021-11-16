TURBOTVILLE — A Lewisburg-area woman who works as a guidance counselor in the Warrior Run School District was so inspired by attending an event she wasn’t even planning to go to that she has now launched a fundraising effort assist persecuted Christians and refugees.
Yami Melton recently learned through a WGRC radio broadcast that Experience Missions would be holding a food-packaging and supply event in Muncy.
“I hadn’t even put it on my calendar to go,” Melton recounted. “I heard them say they needed people (to help). I felt really led to alter my plans and go.”
Melton said her “eyes were opened” by attending the event.
“I had never been to a place that had so many projects,” she said. “They had one section where they were putting together food packages.”
In another section, Melton said medical supplies were being packaged, while hygiene products were being packaged in another section. She was able to join in and assist with the packing.
“My job was to put a cup of lentils into a bag,” she said. “The people that were going to receive these were going to be so happy and so excited.”
It soon hit Melton that this may be the only food product the people on the receiving end will have access to.
“I was so shocked when I was packing the food,” she said. “I thought ‘I would not want to eat this.’ This to (the people receiving it) would be like filet mignon.”
As she wrapped up her volunteerism with the project, Melton learned more help was needed the next day. She brought her children, Karina, 13, and Connor, 9, to assist.
“They did not want to go, initially,” Melton said. “My son said ‘I’m not going to have electronics for four hours.’
“After the event, it was like their eyes were opened,” she continued. “It was as if a seed was sown for them. They are now more open to do other volunteering that requires something of them.”
Melton describes her daughter as being “totally changed” through the experience.
“She had not wanted to volunteer at all,” she said. “Now, we are volunteering at Compassion International events.”
The items packaged through Experience Missions, Melton explained, will be loaded onto gaylords and shipped to individuals living in poverty around the world.
She learned that it costs $750 to send a quarter gaylord of the items around the world. According to Melton, 600 people will be impacted through the supplies placed on a quarter gaylord.
Melton asked her husband Michael and children if they could use funding which would’ve been spent for Christmas gifts this year to sponsor a quarter gaylord.
“Our family decided yes, we would donate to this,” she said.
Realizing not everyone is in a position to make such a sacrifice, Melton started asking friends for smaller amounts of money in order to purchase a second quarter gaylord, to be shipped to benefit refugees and persecuted Christians.
In addition to the quarter gaylord sponsored by her family, Melton was able to garner enough funds to sponsor a second one.
She said those contributing to the cause will have the opportunity to go to a packaging event to assist with putting the goods together that will be placed on the quarter gaylords.
She is continuing to accept donations to sponsor additional gaylords. Information on how to contribute is available on a Facebook page established by Melton, titled “All I want for Christmas: 1/4 Gaylord from Experience Missions.
“We are so blessed,” Melton said. “We can all make a difference. You don’t need to give $100, you don’t need to give $50 or $20.”
She offered thanks to those who have supported the project thus far.
“I feel blessed to have had the support of family and friends,” Melton said. “I am thankful there are people who care.”
She plans to continue her volunteerism to support those living in poverty.
“It should be done more than just at Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Melton said. “My goal is to continue this throughout the year.”
Those wishing to donate can visit https://www.experiencemissions.com/project-support or through Melton’s Facebook fundraising page All I want for Christmas: 1/4 Gaylord from Experience Missions.
