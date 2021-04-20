SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA will be kicking off its Vision of Our Mission 2021 Annual Campaign by hosting a virtual auction
The Bidding For A Better Us virtual auction will be held from noon Friday, April 30, through 5 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Items available will include a Key West Florida vacation, Spyglass Winery concert tickets, art and pottery.
To view the items, visit https://sunburyymca.rallyup.com/donate-sunbury-ymca.
“The Sunbury YMCA is more than a gym, it’s a place of community,” said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA. “As the needs of our community have shifted, our mission has shifted as well. Today we work to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to reach their full potential — whether that’s through a swimming lesson, youth sports, membership, daycare, day camp and more — we’re here for you, your family and our community.”
The Sunbury YMCA Vision of Our Mission 2021 Annual Campaign is sponsored by Weis Markets – Premier Sponsor, MVT Flooring, Sunbury Motor Company and North Shore Railroad.
Contact Mouery at kmouery@gsvyma.org or 570-286-5636 for more information.
