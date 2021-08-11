WILLIAMSPORT — Precautions need to be maintained to slow the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Two doctors with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) appeared at a video news conference Tuesday to urge the public to maintain health practices in view of the variant.
Getting a vaccine if eligible was cited by both as the cornerstone to getting a handle on the epidemic.
Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medical director of infection prevention, said vaccination was highly effective at preventing serious complications of the virus. Safety measures, now in effect over a year at UPMC facilities, were also critical in slowing the spread of the virus.
“Masking remains an important level of protection, particularly for those who are vulnerable to complications of COVUD-19 and those whose immune system may not respond to vaccines,” Snyder said. “The vaccines that are currently available, (Johnson and Johnson), Moderna and Pfizer, are effective against the Delta variant. We don’t expect them to provide perfect protection, but they do exceptionally well in preventing complications such as hospitalizations and death.”
Snyder reiterated the safety of the vaccines, noting the exhaustive testing they have been through.
Dr. Erin McCreary, UPMC infectious disease pharmacist, said prompt treatment of symptoms with monclonal antibodies may reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death in mild to moderate coronavirus cases. McCreary said UPMC has two such treatments available and both are active against the Delta variant.
Expansion of use of an antibody treatment was also recently approved for people who have been exposed to someone with COVUD-19 and are not fully vaccinated.
“UPMC will soon offer this antibody treatment as something called ‘post exposure prophylaxis,’” McCreary said. “We will offer this in outpatient and inpatient settings, senior care communities and ‘urgent cares’ for all eligible patients.”
McCreary strongly endorsed the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which she described as “amazing” and highly advanced. Vaccination information was available at www.upmc.com.
