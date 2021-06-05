RALSTON — Having never hiked Miners Run when there wasn’t snow on the ground, it was time to revisit this gem of a stream, which features several cascades, pools and waterfalls.
Not a blazed trail, Miners Run can be found in the McIntyre Wild Area of the Loyalsock State Forest. Take Route 14 north off Route 15 north, and when you get to Ralston, hang a right on Rock Run Road. The roadway curves back to the left before crossing Lycoming Creek. From here, there's a trailhead to your left, and a state forest road ahead. Stay on the gravel road, continuing right at the fork just ahead until you reach the first bridge.
This is Miners Run. From the small parking area, it’s just a matter of walking along the run. There's a waterfall ready to greet you as you take a few shorts steps into the forest, as well as by the bridge — easily accessible from the Rock Run side of the stream.
When the water is flowing well, this is a beautiful hike, no matter where you are along the run. You have to pick and choose your spots, and crossing the run is inevitable if you go more than a half mile or so upstream — and you want to do that see the impressive falls and rock elements.
The cold water is refreshing this time of year, and it never ceases to amaze me how clear this water runs over all the rocks and boulders.
Miners Run flows down from the mountain. There are some nice off-trail hiking options can be enjoyed as well, especially once you make the turn left at the two-tiered fall. From here, you can hike back on a pretty well-defined trail to the right of the run. It goes through some laurel and takes you back to the parking area away from the run.
Continuing north, there’s a rock scramble.
Given it’s a short hike, visiting any of the runs in the McIntyre Wild Area leaves time to explore.
On this day, I chose to take the four-plus-mile ride up to Band Rock Vista. The state forest road up to the top of the mountain is rather treacherous, so if you don’t have a workhorse of a vehicle or the stomach for single-lane travel on the side of a mountain, you can park and hike up.
The trek takes you through what used to be the coal-mining town of McIntyre. Operational only 16 years, remnants can still be found here and there, and there is a cemetery near the top as well. Few of the headstones are still legible, however of those I could read, all were the final resting spots of children, age 2 or younger.
Times were tough then, and this proved that point rather clearly. While the forest has largely taken the cemetery back, there are easily a couple dozen or more stones still there.
Band Rock Vista offers a splendid view overlooking Ralston below. There’s nearly a 180-degree view looking south to north. Story has it the town band used to gather at the spot providing entertainment that could easily be heard from Ralston below.
