KELLY TOWNSHIP — “I sure hope those belts hold up.”
Such observations were offered by RiverWoods Senior Living Community residents as crews switched out climate control units from the top of a residential building. The operation drew out residents who sat and enjoyed the show. Some also had snacks provided by one of the contracting companies.
The chillers were belted for movement then carefully lowered or lifted by a crane to the top of the Ridgefield Independent Living Apartments.
Ron Kemper, RiverWoods Senior Living Community director of facilities, explained the chiller handles all the heating and cooling for the complex.
“It’s state-of-the-art,” he said of the new unit. “Best efficiencies on the market. Not only is going to cool and heat better, it is also going to save some money on electric.”
The chiller, built by Trane, tempers water, then distributes it for heating and cooling of the building.
John McDonough, senior director of business development and analytics, said the older unit was in use since the apartment facility opened in 2004.
He noted crews needed to coordinate their efforts with numerous safety procedures required both inside and outside the building. Zartman Construction crews operated the crane, while CVC Mechanical staff and other personnel assisted.
